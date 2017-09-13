Franken-Dresses Are Officially a Thing and These Pictures Prove It

What happens when different sliced and diced fabrics come together in the same killer silhouette? That would be what we’re dubbing the “franken-dress," a patchwork-like piece that's been popping up everywhere during New York Fashion Week this season.

Carolina Herrera kept the look elegant with a tea-length style in soft lavender and confetti print silks (above), while Zero + Maria Cornejo went for an updated Grecian effect with a single-shoulder cut made from several swatches of blue and white fabric. And we have to give props to Jason Wu: He brilliantly kept four miss-matched materials cohesive by sticking to dainty prints and similar color schemes.

Keep scrolling for these styles and more must-try takes on the trend.