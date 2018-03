When it comes to holiday shopping, it’s imperative that you create a budget. “Start by making a list with the maximum amount you want to spend for each recipient,” says Kathryn Finney. “Then start shopping as early as possible,” she says, to avoid getting in a pinch and buying whatever you can find. “And put your entire holiday shopping budget on a credit card gift card and once it’s gone, it’s gone,” says Finney. This will prevent you from overspending your budget. The other option is to take out your budget in cash and keep it in a separate envelope and once it’s gone, you’re done.BUY ONLINE NOW American Express gift card; at amex.com Get more great budget buys with our Deals amp Steals