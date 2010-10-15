Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
November Deals & Steals
-
1. 25% Off Designer Purses!Kooba’s greige, slouchy hobo goes from day to night with ease!
Leather hobo, Kooba, $431.25 after discount (originally $575); at stefanibags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
2. Dramatic Wedges 20% Off!Steven Dann’s statement boots look stylish with jeans and equally fashionable with stockings and a dress.
Suede wedge, Steven Dann, $636 after discount (originally $795); at 516-466-2071.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off the riding boot collection. Mention Deals amp Steals when you all to order. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
3. Statement Earrings 20% Off!A bold shape and vivid colors make Kendra Scott’s geometric danglers the perfect complement to an LBD.
Malachite earrings, Kendra Scott, $52 after discount (originally $65); at kendrascott.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
4. Knit Trapper 20% Off!Hat Attack's plush knit number will keep you warm while looking cool.
Wool-acrylic and faux fur hat, Hat Attack, $52.80 after discount (originally $66); at hatattack.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
5. 30% Off Sweater Dresses!Shop Qi's assortment of sweater dresses and stylish knits in pretty fall neutrals.
Merino wool dress, Qi, $112 after discount (originally $160); at qicashmereshop.com.
Cashmere tunic, Qi, $253.40 after discount (originally $362); at qicashmereshop.com.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off any purchase (excluding sale items). Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
6. 25% Off Boho Beads!Stack a few bracelets with colorful stones for extra interest.
Multicolor carnelian, pink sodalite, labradorite rondelles, and labradorite, all with gold and crystal beads, Sisco Family Jewels, $88 each; at siscofamilyjewels.com.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
7. 20% Off Riding Boots!Add classic equestrian flair to fitted jeans and a blazer with Corso Como’s two-tone pair.
Leather boot, Corso Como, $228 after discount (originally $285); at corsocomoshoes.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
8. 20% Off Pretty Accessories!Emitations' garden-inspired earrings, art deco danglers and pave rings only look expensive.
Gold tone earrings, Emitations, $39.20 after discount (originally $49); at emitations.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
9. 2 For 1 Liquid Lipstick!Cosmoholic’s highly pigmented lip colors glide on flawlessly without the stickiness of gloss.
Liquid lipstick in Rockstar Red, Cosmoholic, $20 for 2 after discount (originally $40); at cosmoholiconline.com.
DETAILS
Receive a liquid lipstick in Bossy Berry with any liquid lipstick purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout in the "last name" field. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
10. Flirty Skirt 20% Off!Toughen up Eryn Brinie’s pretty piece with biker boots or a leather jacket.
Cotton-Tencel skirt, Eryn Brinie, $124 after discount (originally $155); at erynbrinie.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
11. 20% Off Wardrobe Staples!Complete your fall wish list with a denim button-down and dark cargos.
Cotton cargos, Vintage Havana, $68.80 after discount (originally $86); at shopvintagehavana.com.
Denim button down, Vintage Havana, $57.60 after discount (originally $72); at shopvintagehavana.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
12. Edgy Fashions 20% Off!Standout pieces like draped chain danglers and feathered-trimmed jewelry make Touch of Fabulous a fashionista shopping destination.
Sterling silver earrings, Anna Sheffield, $280 after discount (originally $350); at touchoffabulous.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
13. 20% Off Rich Polishes!This season’s hottest hues are at your fingertips with Barielle’s argyle collection.
Nail polish in Aura Angora, Unraveled Rust and Wool You Marry Me?, Barielle, $6.40 after discount (originally $8); at barielle.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any "Style in Argyle" nail polish purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
14. 20% Off Ultra-Soft Pajamas!You’ll love the feel of Zinke’s shorts and tees so much, you’ll want to stay in them all day!
Silk/cashmere shorts, Zinke, $120 after discount (originally $150); at lamodelingerie.com.
Silk/cashmere top, Zinke, $128 after discount (originally $160); at lamodelingerie.com.
Silk/cashmere robe, Zinke, $176 after discount (originally $220); at lamodelingerie.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off these items. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
15. 20% Off Printed Outerwear!The ladylike shape is classic but the abstract design adds a modern twist.
Polyester trench, XOXO, $79.20 after discount (originally $99); at xoxo.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
16. 20% Off Animal-Inspired Bangles!Go reptilian without wearing lizard or croc with Sarah Chloe’s chic, etched bands.
Silver, gold-plated and gunmetal cuff, Sarah Chloe, $238.40 each after discount (originally $298); at sarahchloe.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
17. 20% Off Nourishing Skincare!Add an extra dose of pomegranate's antioxidant punch to your skincare regimen.
Green Tea Mattifying Moisturizer, Pomega5, $46.40 after discount (originally $58); at pomega5.com.
Intensive Nightly Repair Serum, Pomega5, $76 after discount (originally $95); at pomega5.com.
Grenade Anti Rides Nourishing Cream, Pomega5, $116 after discount (originally $145); at pomega5.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
18. 20% Off Tiered Chandeliers!Carolee’s beaded danglers give antique style a modern flair.
Metal and glass earrings, Carolee, $44 after discount (originally $55); at carolee.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
19. 30% Off Cashmere Scarves!Match these colorful printed wraps to your favorite fall coat.
Cashmere scarves, Nepali by TDM Designs, $156 each after discount (originally $195); at tdmdesigninc.com.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
20. Sleek Electronics 20% Off!Rise and shine—there’s an app for that too. Dock your iPhone or iPad into iHome’s interactive alarm clock.
iP90 Dual Alarm Clock Radio, iHome, $80 after discount (originally $99.99); at ihomeaudio.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
21. 20% Off Vibrant Sleepwear!Cuddle up in warm flannel PJs as the autumn temperature drops.
Flannel pajama, BedHead Pajamas, $94.40 after discount (originally $118); at bedheadpjs.com.
Flannel robe, BedHead Pajamas, $126.40 after discount (originally $158); at bedheadpjs.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any regular priced purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
22. 20% Off Colorful Earrings!Hive and Honey's lime green teardrop clusters add drama to a neutral outfit.
Acrylic and metal earrings, Hive and Honey, $24 after discount (originally $30); at piperlime.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
23. 20% Off Luxurious Accessories!Faux fur’s everywhere this season and it looks particularly chic trimming Aqua Madonna’s lambskin gloves.
Lambskin gloves with fur cuff, Aqua Madonna, $46.40 after discount (originally $58); at aquamadonna.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
24. Sweet Danglers 20% Off!Alvina Abramova's braided and bowed earrings look sweet in a delicate lavender or blue hue.
Amethyst glass earrings, Alvina Abramova, $33.60 after discount (originally $42); at alvinaabramova.com.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
25. 20% Off Classic Timepieces!Swap the strap on Sasha Rhett’s watch to accent your ensemble or match your mood.
Ostrich watch, Sasha Rhett, $180 after discount (originally $225); at sasharhett.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from October 18th to November 30th.
-
26. Win a Diamond Engagement Ring!Enter now through November for a chance to win one of these Jean Dousset sparklers worth $10,000.
.90-carat round diamond set in 18Kt white gold, Jean Dousset; at jeandousset.com
1-carat round diamond set in 18Kt white gold, Jean Dousset; at jeandousset.com
DETAILS
Visit jeandousset.com for a chance to win one of these diamond engagement rings. Enter from October 18th to November 30th.
-
27. Win a Vintage-Inspired Bib Necklace!Enter now through November for a chance to win this ribbon necklace.
Ribbon, metal, glass and resin necklace, Monet, $128; at monet.com.
DETAILS
Visit monet.com for a chance to win one of 100 necklaces. Enter from October 18th to November 30th.
-
28. Win a Fringed Hobo!Enter now through November for a chance to win this suede bag.
Suede hobo in cognac, Linea Pelle, $475; at pricegrabber.com .
DETAILS
Visit pricegrabber.com for a chance to win one of five bags. Enter from October 18th to November 30th.
-
29. Win a Baroque Ring!Enter now through November for a chance to win this vibrant red accessory.
Cubic zirconia and gold-plated ring, Temple St. Clair for Target, $30; at target.com.
DETAILS
Email instyle.templestclairfortarget@gmail.com for a chance to win one of 100 rings. Enter from October 18th to November 30th.
1 of 29
