November Deals & Steals
1. Get a free wallet when you buy the Simone clutch on rebeccaminkoff.comAs seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Stars like Rachel Bilson, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Hayden Panetierre are fans of this accessories designer. Check out rebeccaminkoff.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive a Cory black croc minkette with purchase of a Simone clutch.
2. 15% off all purchases on andrewmarc.comAs seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Check out andrewmarc.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive 15% off all purchases.
3. Win one of ten Palm Centro Smartphones!Light and small, this compact phone is available in a sassy pink color! Check out palm.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
4. Win one of three living room revival giveaways from Sure FitRevamp your living space with home accents from Sure Fit. Check out surefit.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
5. Win a $500 shopping spree on Barefoottess.comKnown for stocking its shelves with hard-to-find sizes for shoe-lovers, this shop has celebrity fans like Paris Hilton, Jessica Biel and Geena Davis. Check out Barefoottess.com for a chance to win from October 24th to November 30th.
6. Win a Gerard Darel handbagStars like Cameron Diaz and Eva Longoria Parker dig this handbag line. Check out delcina.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
7. Win a 10k gold and black diamond anaconda necklace from St. KildaAfter living in an Israeli artist colony, Nora Kogan became passionate about designing jewelry and started her own collection, named after the Australian neighborhood where she was raised. Celebs like Scarlett Johansson and Keri Russell-this is her favorite necklace- are fans. Check out stkildajewelry.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
8. Win one of five Avon gift bagsIndulge in "The Ultimate Beauty Breakthrough Basket from Avon"-a complete skincare regimen containing products that utilize Avon's ANEW technology. Fans of this beauty brand include Meaghan Good and Christina Milian. For more free Avon products and skin consultations, check out the Avon Beauty Breakthrough Tour, stopping in cities around the country through November. Check out avon.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
9. Win one of five Coral Mala Bracelets from Sacred CharmsYoga-loving celebs like Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson have this bracelet and Drew Barrymoore is a fan of the collection. Check out sacredcharms.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
10. Win one of 25 ruffle foldover pants from So Low ClothingWhen Sarah Siegel-Magness started designing her low-rise styles, stars like Christina Aguilera, Lucy Liu, Gwen Stefani and Paris Hilton took notice. Check out solowstyle.com for a chance to win plus use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
11. Win a 5th Avenue Bath Co. setPamper yourself with this gift set from 5th Avenue Bath Co. Check out 5thavenuebathco.com for a chance to win from October 24th until November 30th.
12. 20% off your purchases on jaysonhomeandgarden.comThis Chicago home furnishings shop carries luxe pieces sure to spruce up your living space. Check out jaysonhomeandgarden.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
13. 25% off your purchases on loverocksny.comAs the site's name suggests, New York-based designer Limor Ratzabi Senker designs her jewelry collection with love. Sarah Jessica Parker has this locket, and stars like Hayden Panetierre, Hilary Duff and Kelly Ripa are also fans of her pieces. Check out loverocksny.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
14. 20% off your purchases on urbanchiconline.comThis trendy shop carries lines like Milly, Tory Burch and Tibi. Check out urbanchiconline.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
15. 20% off your purchases on freddyandma.comStars like Sienna Miller, Courteney Cox and Gabrielle Union are fans of this accessories designer. Check out freddyandma.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
16. 20% off your purchases on maeveriley.comA former hair stylist and teacher, Michelle Smith now owns this C.A. boutique, chock full of trendy clothing and accessories for women and men. Check out maeveriley.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
17. 25% off your purchases on bryceandbouji.comAfter designing stints at Laundry by Shelli Segal and Forever 21, Jen Wilder launched her own collection of sophisticated and contemporary women's clothing. Check out bryceandbouji.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
18. 20% off your purchases on shopshebang.comThis Chicago accessories shop carries lines from Catherine Weitzman, Alexis Bittar and Gara Danielle. Check out shopshebang.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
19. 20% off your purchases on nunesfarms.comFrom chocolate-dipped almonds and almond caramel chews to English toffee, this California-based family ranch offers a delicious assortment of treats. Check out nunesfarms.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 24th to November 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
