We've got the inside scoop on Ann Taylor 's new holiday ad campaign starring Heidi Klum, plus some amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot! Our favorite supermodel/supermom was shot by Peter Lindbergh in copious amounts of cashmere, scarves and sparkling baubles-perfect gifts, according to Klum, who shopped the shoot's accessories wall for presents for her loved ones and couldn't help but keep some for herself. "I wear it, I keep it!" she exclaimed, not surprisingly, as Klum is a fan of the brand's fresh look. "Ann Taylor's new look is very chic, stylish and comfortable. You can mix and match, high and low-it's never cool to do a total look head to toe," she said.Shop Ann Taylor's holiday collection and check out our exclusive online discount here.- Joyann King