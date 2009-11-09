Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
November 9-15
-
1. @InStyle's Top Tweets of the WeekThe gunmetal manicure, our vested obsession with sequins and Kristen Stewart's sparkling skin-here's what our Twitter fans loved most this week:
1. The hottest new nail color!
2. Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher share the Broadway stage.
3. The sexiest sequined vest we've ever seen!
4. Carrie Underwood's N.Y.C. street style.
5. Kristen Stewart's glowing skin secrets.
Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
-
2. Is Blake Lively's Hair the New "Rachel"?
Everybody's buzzing about a recent New York Times article which said that Gossip Girl Blake Lively's hair is the most requested star style in New York City-and that those beachy waves are becoming as iconic as Farrah Fawcett's '70s shag and Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" from the '90s. And thanks to our Hollywood Makeover, you don't have to choose your favorite-try on each of these famous looks right now!
Try on Blake Lively's Gossip Girl waves
Try on Farrah Fawcett's blond shag
Try on the "Rachel"
-Hannah Morrill
-
3. Charlie's Angels Revived, Plus Win a Haute Trip to Miami
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Apparently you can put a price on iconic style-Sotheby's is auctioning off pieces from Audrey Hepburn's wardrobe, including the iconic Givenchy gown she wore in Paris When It Sizzles. amp#91;Cocoperez.comamp#93;
2. Next to join Prabal Gurung's celebrity fan club-Oprah! The mega-mogul wears a fabulous red gown of his design on her magazine's December cover! amp#91;Stylecaster.comamp#93;
3. Break out that tropical caftan! Shopbop is giving you a chance to win a trip for two to Miami, plus a $1,000 Shopbop shopping spree-bikini purchase a must! amp#91;Shopbop.comamp#93;
4. JCPenney at your service. The department store is rolling out the red carpet for Black Friday, where lucky Facebook winners will receive a shopping butler, $500 gift card, personal stylist, gift-wrapping assistant and limo transport! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
5. Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Madonna are showing us their high-fashion panties thanks to Dolce amp Gabbana's see-through lace dress. amp#91;Redcarpet-fashionawards.comamp#93;
6. "Hello, Charlie!" The iconic '70s sitcom, Charlie's Angels, is being revived and modern-day Angel, Drew Barrymoore, is set to produce it. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
-
4. We Like Katrina Bowden's "Jeggings"!When we first heard about "jeggings" (a cross between jeans and leggings) earlier this year, we had flashbacks to the painted-on denim trend from the '80s. But when we saw these pictures of 30 Rock star Katrina Bowden modeling the look from Joe's, we decided to give it a try. Turns out the super-stretchy cotton/spandex bottoms look great paired with tall fall boots and a long sweater or tunic. Bonus: they're so tight that it's impossible to get the dreaded "elephant knee" effect caused when even the skinniest of jeans bunch up. Try the trend for yourself when the Joe's collection, which features 42 different washes, hits Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue next week!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
5. Lands' End Canvas Simplifies StyleLands' End, our favorite staple for cozy button-downs, chinos and must-have monogrammed totes, just launched a new line for women and men, Lands' End Canvas-it has a younger, updated attitude, but the same affordable Lands' End price! A complete lifestyle collection, the line has everything you'll need for work, weekend and even the beach. Our favorites include this Audrey Hepburn-like striped turtleneck and this chic shirtdress-talk about effortless dressing!
- Joyann King
-
6. Taylor Swift is Our December Cover GirlThe new issue features our first-ever
cover in 3D!
Calling all Taylor Swift fans! The singing sensation-and youngest ever to win the CMA's Entertainer of the Year award-has landed on our December cover wearing a glittery Oscar de la Renta dress. Pick up the issue on newsstands next week and be sure to come back to InStyle.com with your copy in hand to trigger a special 3D message from Swift!
Did you get the issue? Click here for Taylor's special 3D message.
- Joyann King
-
Let me introduce you to your new 24/7 wardrobe: PH8, pronounced fate, is a new sportswear label from the designers of Bebe that is seriously cool and wearable. Think metallic leggings, striped T-shirts and cool-girl sequin hoodies that work just as well at the yoga studio as they do for brunch with friends-Katy Perry has already been spotted in their leggings! With 61 stores opening nationwide this Saturday, you can start stocking up stat!
Follow PH8's blog, Style Notes from PH8.
Become a fan of PH8 on Facebook.
- Joyann King
-
8. Mosaic Touches: The Crosby Street HotelThe Crosby Street Hotel just opened in Soho and the interiors are to die for-colorful, cozy and a trove of fabulous decorating ideas, care of Kit Kemp, who owns the hotel along with her husband Tim (the British couple also owns The Haymarket Hotel and The Covent Garden Hotel in London, among others). Kemp favors mosaic, Moorish chests and mixes them with patterned wallpapers and fabric. Introduce this chic look in your own home with a tray using a similar design-leave it on an ottoman or tabletop or use it to serve drinks to holiday guests!
Wisteria Tray, $199; visit wisteria.com.
- Joanna Bober
-
9. Kristen Stewart's Proenza Schouler RealityAfter seeing Proenza Schouler's Spring 2010 collection, visions of high-fashion surfers and hot summer days danced in our heads. The brightly colored, tie-dye-heavy collection was one of our favorites, and when we spotted Twilight Saga star Kristen Stewart on the red carpet in a look straight from the runway, our obsession went full-blown! Stewart chose one of the collection's bolder scuba-inspired looks, swapping the runway's open-toe sandals for a classic, season-friendly black pump.
- Joyann King
-
10. Carrie Underwood: 1 Star, 9 Dresses!Carrie Underwood changed her dress a grand total of nine times last night while co-hosting the Country Music Awards with Brad Paisley-not even including her red-carpet arrival gown! Underwood went for the flash with bold choices from an Opryland-inspired yellow prairie confection by Randi Rahm to a kelly green Ina Soltani strapless number to a crystal and sequin Georges Chakra dress. The country star also made time to perform her hit single Cowboy Casanova, while wearing a Roberto de Villacis dress, sequin shorts and fishnets!
- Joyann King
-
11. Get Blake Lively's Complete LookSpotted: Blake Lively on the set of Gossip Girl looking winter-fresh in a lightly-hued Go Green Go by Phillip Lim coat and white python Carlos Falchi tote. She accessorized her pastel upper half with rich brown Camilla Skovgaard thigh-high boots and bold DKNY tartan tights. The result is a festive cold-weather look, that is anything but dreary.
See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
-
12. Your Twitter Beauty Questions Answered!
@Stephamus asked: I need the BEST leave in conditioner for curly hair. Any ideas?
Hi @Stephamus! When it comes to curly hair, we are devotees of the entire DevaCurl line, which is formulated especially for curly hair. (The products are a spin-off from the Devachan Salon, a curly girl’s mecca for great cuts in New York City.) A dab of the DevaCurl One Condition (left) worked into wet hair leaves spirals hydrated but not heavy-and if you have color-treated strands, try DevaCare One Condition (right). And one more little tip? Kerastase Bain Oleo-Relax was our Best Beauty Buys pick for the best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair. Happy styling-and keep Tweeting us (@instyle) with your questions!
-Hannah Morrill
-
13. Hottest New Nail Color: PewterStep aside black and plum-there's a new shade in town. We've spotted gorgeous pewter polish on enough celebs that it's safe to call it a trend: Kim Kardashian (left), Paula Patton (right), Jenna Dewan and Beyonce. The key to trying the look yourself? Picking a dark silver shade that has a touch of a metallic finish, but isn't too reflective-think brushed metal. Our favorites include Ms. Milani, which has tiny flecks of gold to give the color light, and Essie's Steel-ing the Scene, a tarnished hue with subtle shimmer.
- Hannah Morrill
-
14. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Get Cozy, Lady Gaga Designs Headphones
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Alicia Keys is joining the pack of celebrities-turned-designers with a new jewelry line, The Barber's Daughters, inspired by the power of positive vibes-groovy! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
2. American Glamour seems like the perfect name for Badgley Mischka's new sparkly (and heavy on the red, white and blue) collection for HSN-get a sneak peek here. amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
3. Cozy Couple Alert! New Moon stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were seen holding hands as they exited a plane in Paris. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Uh-oh-Ungaro himself is calling their collaboration with Lindsay Lohan a disaster! amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
5. 'Tis the season-John Galliano will design a Dior Christmas tree for London's Claridge's hotel, but forget popcorn and ornaments-he is envisioning a sparkling white tropical tree! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. Lady Gaga has her own line of headphones, Heartbeats by Lady Gaga, complete with jeweled earpieces-cool! amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
-
15. Katie Holmes and Suri Wear Holmes & Yang, Plus Daddy and Me MohawksWho better to show off Katie Holmes's new line, Holmes & Yang, than her favorite little fashionista, Suri Cruise! Holmes and her daughter were spotted in Boston wearing matching mommy and me red dresses from the high-end women's and children's collection that she designs with her stylist Jeanne Yang. In other cute news, four-year-old Cruz Beckham hit an L.A. Galaxy game sporting a mini-me Mohawk just like his dad David Beckham's. With such stylish and trend-setting parents, these two tots are destined for best-dressed.
Katie and Suri's Holmes & Yang dresses are available by special order at Maxfield, call 310-274-8800.
- Joyann King
-
16. Heidi Klum Poses For Ann TaylorWe've got the inside scoop on Ann Taylor's new holiday ad campaign starring Heidi Klum, plus some amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot! Our favorite supermodel/supermom was shot by Peter Lindbergh in copious amounts of cashmere, scarves and sparkling baubles-perfect gifts, according to Klum, who shopped the shoot's accessories wall for presents for her loved ones and couldn't help but keep some for herself. "I wear it, I keep it!" she exclaimed, not surprisingly, as Klum is a fan of the brand's fresh look. "Ann Taylor's new look is very chic, stylish and comfortable. You can mix and match, high and low-it's never cool to do a total look head to toe," she said.
Shop Ann Taylor's holiday collection and check out our exclusive online discount here.
- Joyann King
-
Proenza Schouler, Tuleh and Brian Reyes, oh my! These mega-hot designers are now within reach thanks to Renttherunway.com, an ingenious new site that rents out dresses for a fraction of their retail price! So next time the invite says cocktail attire, don't go into full-blown panic mode-just take out a loaner.
Sign up for Renttherunway.com.
Find Renttherunway.com on Facebook.
- Joyann King
-
18. Michelle Obama on Sesame Street, Plus Leighton Meester's Music Video!
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. In celebration of Sesame Street's 40th birthday, the First Lady stopped by the set to tape a public service announcement with Elmo on the importance of healthy eating and exercise. amp#91;Huffingtonpost.comamp#93;
2. Lily Loves Green-Lily Pulitzer is teaming up with America Recycles Week on an eco-friendly capsule collection, plus encouraging customers to recycle old prom dresses! amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
3. After two seasons at Louis Vuitton, Madonna is lending her modeling chops to Dolce amp Gabbana as the new face of their Spring/Summer 2010 campaign. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
4. Get the scoop on Leighton Meester's red-hot, high-fashion music video Somebody to Love. amp#91;Stylelist.comamp#93;
5. Match your nails to your emails-Dell has partnered with OPI Nail Lacquers on custom laptop shades designed after your favorite polishes like this chic, metallic grey. amp#91;Dell.comamp#93;
6. Salma Hayek's '80s Chanel ball gown is just one of the items available on HauteLook's special Decades and Decadestwo sale-hurry, the sale ends today! amp#91;Style.comamp#93;
-
19. Exclusive Deals: Best Sites to Shop!Let's face it-online shopping can be overwhelming. We scoured the Internet for the best sites out there, so you don't have to! Check out our favorite resources for fashion, accessories, beauty, home and more, plus take advantage of the exclusive discounts we secured just for you! Now shop your favorite designers, hard-to-find items (like rare shoe sizes) and unique items from around the world in a snap.
See our entire roundup of the best shopping on the Web.
- Joyann King
-
20. Taylor Swift's Sparkly SNL DressEveryone's talking about Taylor Swift's hilarious musical monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend, which included references to Kanye West, ex-beau Joe Jonas and even an air kiss to New Moon hunk (and rumored boyfriend) Taylor Lautner, but we can’t stop talking about what she was wearing! We got the scoop that Badgley Mischka designed Swift's sparkly sheer-sleeved minidress, which even got its own shout out from Swift, who sang "I like glitter and sparkly dresses," proving the country star doesn't take herself too seriously! Didn't DVR the show? Check out the video of Swift's comic performance now!
- Joyann King
-
21. Manolo Blahnik Designs Uggs, Win a $100 Starbucks Gift Card
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. See ya later Melrose Place-Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is headed to Broadway to play Chicago vixen Roxie Hart! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Prada has released its first book-recapping 30 years of the famous fashion house took no less than 708 pages! amp#91;WWDamp#93;
3. I die. Taylor Jacobsen is leaving Rachel Zoe Inc.-now who is going to drive Brad bananas? amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
4. Your favorite winter boot just went luxe-Ugg is auctioning off one-of-a-kind designs by designers like Manolo Blahnik and Rafe to benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. amp#91;WWDamp#93;
5. Zoe Kravitz looks every bit the rockstar heiress as the new face of Vera Wang Princess. amp#91;PeopleStylewatch.comamp#93;
6. Siriano for Starbucks is fierce! Check out our Twitter page today at 3pm EST for a special message and chance to win a $100 gift card! amp#91;@InStyleamp#93;
-
22. Share Your Love of Trenchcoats
Few wardrobe staples are as chic as a Burberry trench (just ask Liv Tyler and Gwyneth Paltrow) and now there's an entire Web site devoted to it: Artofthetrench.com. An homage to the label's iconic wet-weather classic, the site features searchable photos by The Sartorialist's Scott Schuman. Comment on and share your favorite Burberry trench moments with your social networks, and submit portraits of yourself wearing yours for a chance to be featured on the site. Self-confessed gadget lover and Burberry Creative Director Christopher Bailey told WWD that the site is "a way for our fans to interact… with the emotional aspects of the trenchcoat." So go on and share the love!
- Joyann King
