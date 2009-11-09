When we first heard about "jeggings" (a cross between jeans and leggings) earlier this year, we had flashbacks to the painted-on denim trend from the '80s. But when we saw these pictures of 30 Rock star Katrina Bowden modeling the look from Joe's, we decided to give it a try. Turns out the super-stretchy cotton/spandex bottoms look great paired with tall fall boots and a long sweater or tunic. Bonus: they're so tight that it's impossible to get the dreaded "elephant knee" effect caused when even the skinniest of jeans bunch up. Try the trend for yourself when the Joe's collection, which features 42 different washes, hits Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue next week!



-Bronwyn Barnes