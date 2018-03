LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. Ivanka Trump may already be married, wants others to get hitched too! She is offering a New York Proposal package, complete with a Trump hotel reservation, with the purchase of any of her engagement rings. amp#91; IvankaTrumpCollection.com amp#93;2. Christian Louboutin loves his namesake song by Jennifer Lopez, even more in fact that she personally called him to confirm exactly how to pronounce his name! amp#91; FashionWeekDaily.com amp#93;3. Nick Jonas is stepping out solo with his new band Nick Jonas amp The Administration. amp#91; People.com amp#93;4. Hot Video: Check out the celeb-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated film Nine. amp#91; JustJared.com amp#93;5. Justin Timberlake goes back to his curly years-what do you think of his new hairdo? amp#91; PeopleStyleWatch.com amp#93;6. JCPenney is where it's at! First Charlotte Ronson, then the Olsen's line and now Mango will be carried at the mega department store. amp#91; Fashionista.com amp#93;