Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
November 30-December 6
-
1. Find the Best Short Cut for You
Admit it-you've toyed with the idea of chopping it all off, or at least wondered if you could pull off a pixie or a page-boy. Look no further. Our Hollywood Makeover is stocked with adorable crops in every length, color, and texture. Try them all on now!
Try on Victoria Beckham's sleek cut
Try on Ginnifer Goodwin's tidy pixie
Try on Ellen DeGeneres's short shag
Try on Halle Berry's elegant crop
-Hannah Morrill
-
2. Up to 30% Off Perfect Party Clothes!Our week of designer discounts comes to an end today and as a parting gift, we're getting you ready for the weekend! Shop the season's best jumpsuits from Shopbop.com (far left) and all the sexy accessories on offer from Kitson (near left, top and bottom) at prices up to 30% off!
Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST (note Shopbop.com's exception):
• 20 percent off all full-priced jumpsuits on Shopbop.com: (code no longer valid)
• 30 percent off everything on Shopkitson.com: (code no longer valid)
• 20 percent off everything on Shoptheskinny.com: (code no longer valid)
UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!
- Joyann King
-
3. Penelope Cruz Gets in the Mood, Plus Miley Cyrus's Newest Accessory
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ho, Ho, Ho! The President and his family spread holiday cheer at the White House. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
2. According to a recent poll, Chanel No. 5 is the most seductive scent-spray and date away! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
3. Lily Allen wants to give up music completely to focus on fashion! amp#91;Grazia.co.ukamp#93;
4. How did Penelope Cruz get in the mood for her sexy dance scenes in Nine? The answer will shock you! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Check out Fashionair's latest Chic Fix episode for more stylish gift ideas! amp#91;Fashionair.comamp#93;
6. Miley Cyrus gets inked-and her tattoo of choice is a smart reminder! amp#91;DailyPost.co.ukamp#93;
-
4. Shop Gwyneth's Holiday Gift ListGwyneth Paltrow is one of Hollywood's hottest stars, a doting mother of two and a taste-making fashionista. In her latest GOOP newsletter, the superstar takes time to offer up some insight on holiday gifts-make them personal, she says! Paltrow puts the thought back into holiday shopping with gifts that benefit charitable organizations, are eco-friendly or come with exclusive discounts. We love the monogrammed L.L. Bean tote, lookalike Chloe In Style dolls and perfectly charmed Ten Thousand Things necklace. See more of Paltrow's personalized holiday gifts at Goop.com.
- Joyann King
-
5. Julia Roberts Signs with LancomeWho is Lancome's next pretty woman? Julia Roberts, herself! The actress has been tapped by the beauty brand to be its “global ambassadress,” although her exact duties won’t be revealed until early next year. "Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments perfectly echo Lancome's values," President Youcef Nabi told WWD. Roberts will join the ranks of other big screen names involved in current beauty campaigns: Cate Blanchett for SK-II, Halle Berry for Revlon and Demi Moore for Helena Rubinstein.
- Enid Portuguez
-
6. The Obamas Recycle Ornaments!Michelle Obama doesn't need a slew of new shiny ornaments for her family's Christmas tree, she has over 800 from the White House's warehouse to choose from! Instead of buying new ornaments this year, the First Lady has asked local community groups to re-vamp ones from past administrations with tributes to local landmarks. Her tree's theme is "Reflect. Rejoice. Renew." and will be decorated in a warm palette of brown, gold, claret and cinnamon. Obama has also chosen to feature only seven trees in the White House (far fewer than previous seasons), for a practical, but still festive decking of the halls.
See more pictures of the White House holiday decorations at Mrs-O.org.
- Joyann King
-
7. @InStyle's Top Tweets of the WeekNail polish is always a hot topic in our Twitterverse (especially when we're giving away over 1200 bottles!). And who can resist dresses and diamonds? Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:
1. Is your boyfriend about to pop the question? Make sure he sees this first!
2. 8 stylish dresses under $100!
3. Dear Blair Waldorf, Please bring back the headbands!
4. 20 days of free nail polish!
5. Vanessa Hudgens has one of hottest celebrity hairstyles of 2009!
Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
-
8. Ivanka Trump Makes Proposing EasyPopping the question can be nerve-wracking, so newly married Ivanka Trump has taken her fine jewelry collection full service-offering a New York Proposal Package to any guy who buys a engagement ring from her Bridal Bar. The package includes a complimentary one-night stay at the Trump International Hotel, champagne, roses, a candlelit dinner and breakfast in the bed the next morning. Sounds like happily ever after to us!
- Joyann King
-
9. Set a Gossip Girl TabletopSecrets and scandals were flying at Rufus and Lily’s Thanksgiving feast on this week's Gossip Girl, but what really caught our attention was their sumptuous, over-the-top dinner table! The gorgeous gold dinnerware is from L'Objet's Agean Gold collection and sparkles just enough under candlelight, setting the perfect mood for any dinner party. Incorporate these pieces into your tabletop this month for a super luxe (and hopefully drama-free) holiday bash.
Chargers and serving plates, $84- $540; at l-objet.com.
Antique gold serving set, $170; at l-objet.com.
- Kate Donovan
-
10. Proenza Schouler Launches Shopping, Plus Robert Pattinson Gets Cupcaked!
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Who better suited to help Mayor Bloomberg light the Rockefeller Christmas tree than Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog? amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
2. Your computer just became the hottest spotting spot thanks to Proenza Schouler's newly-launched shopping site! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
3. Check out the sweetest daddy's girl moments of the White House. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
4. Your next little black dress will be anything but boring thanks to Victor amp Rolf's new capsule collection chock full of beautiful bow details and soft flowing silhouettes. amp#91;RedCarpet-FashionAwards.comamp#93;
5. Now you can lick Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner's gorgeous faces-literally. A New Jersey bakery is cooking up cupcakes in their likeness! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
6. Jessica Szohr and other Gossip Girl star's fight global poverty in a new public service announcement from One.org. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
-
11. Dior Homme For GirlsCelebs like Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett have been wearing Dior Homme suits on the red carpet for ages thanks to their signature ultra-slim designs, and now the label is officially catering to women! Creative Director, Kris Van Assche, just announced a collection of Dior Homme jeans for women called Petite Taille, which means size small. The super skinny denim will be sold starting this spring in every wash from bleach to black. Prices range from $407 to $1,185 for the more luxe styles. Van Assche told WWD that he is starting with collection with jeans because they are a "key and important unisex item galvanizing all wardrobes."
- Joyann King
-
12. Up to 40% Off Winter Boots and LingerieWe're on day four of our week-long flash sales and today we are bringing you boots, bras and beauty products galore! Shop from designers like Anne Klein (far left), Jemma Kidd Makeup (middle) and Mimi Holiday Lingerie (near left) at up to 40% off!
Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
• 25 percent off all boots, except Frye, on Piperlime.com (code no longer valid)
• 25 percent off everything on TheFairest.com (code no longer valid)
• 40 percent off everything on Azaleasnyc.com (code no longer valid)
UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!
- Joyann King
-
13. Beyonce and Taylor Top Grammy NomsOur adorable December cover girl Taylor Swift continues her rise to superstardom, receiving eight Grammy nominations last night, only two behind Beyonce's outstanding ten! Both stars are nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. "I started freaking out and jumping up and down," Swift told the Associated Press.
Stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of the 2010 Grammy Awards, airing January 31st on CBS.
- Joyann King
-
14. Gucci Goes Safari For CharityAnimal lovers, take note! This holiday season, Gucci has teamed up with UNICEF on a limited-edition collection of animal cartoon bags, coin purses and key chains. Inspired by Michael Roberts’s illustrated book, Snowman in Africa, the accessories line features monkeys, elephants, snakes and the book’s titular snowman. A quarter of the purchase price ($195-$695) benefits children with HIV/AIDS, and Elle Macpherson is already doing her part to support the cause! The supermodel was spotted carrying the collection's elephant print bag. The line is being sold until December 31st, so snag one for that fun-loving girl on your holiday shopping list and pat yourself on the back for your charitable contribution.
- Enid Portuguez
-
15. Up to 50% Off Bold Baubles and Beauty ProductsWe're half way through our week of flash sales and today it's time to give your jewelry box and vanity some love! Save up to 40% off baubles and beauty products and load up on Juicy Couture for 50% off!
Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
• 40 percent off all Blu Bijoux on Maxandchloe.com (code no longer valid)
• 50 percent off Juicy Couture on Couturecandy.com (code no longer valid)
• 20 percent off everything on Philosophy.com (code no longer valid)
• 40 percent off Jamie Young lighting on Laylagrayce.com , plus 20 percent off the rest of the site! (code no longer valid)
UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!
- Joyann King
-
16. Twilight Stars Love J Brand JeansThe cast of the Twilight Saga spend a lot of time together and it shows-in their style! The stars all rely on a jeans-heavy look perfect for traveling the globe and their current go-to label for cool denim is J Brand. Ashley Greene was recently spotted in their dark pencil-leg style tucked into boots, while Kristen Stewart paired their skinnier style in ghost with edgy oxfords. Even the boys are getting involved-Taylor Lautner dressed up J Brand Denim Co.'s slim straight-leg jean in outlaw with a vest for a red carpet appearance.
Shop all J Brand jeans.
- Joyann King
-
17. Sharon Stone Designs Jewelry, Vote on Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Gown
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Sharon Stone has partnered with Damiani on an Elton John-inspired charitable jewelry collection. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
2. The First Lady is wrapping up a year of impeccable style, check out these Michelle Obama-inspired gift ideas. amp#91;Mrs-O.orgamp#93;
3. Give yourself a break-those flawless Victoria's Secret runway models attribute their perfect bums to loads of makeup! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
4. Calling all Twihards! The saga's finale is reportedly being split into two films-more Edward Cullen viewing for us! amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
5. To celebrate Lanvin's 120th anniversary, Alber Elbaz put his literal stamp on French postage! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. What designer should Chelsea Clinton wear on her wedding day-Vera Wang or Oscar de la Renta, vote now! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
-
18. Roland Mouret's Rainbow DressesWe're loving Roland Mouret's new limited-edition collection of seven minidresses for Net-a-porter.com. Called RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project, the exclusive collection lives up to its name, featuring Mouret's signature sculptural designs in look-at-me hues like turquoise, fuchsia and orange. "This collection is... easy to wear and to take from daytime into cocktail hour," Mouret told WWD. The dresses go on sale today and prices range from $1,495 to $3,070.
Shop the RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project collection.
- Joyann King
-
19. Simon Doonan Decorates White HouseWho better to ready the White House ready for the holidays than the fun-loving, eccentric Creative Director of Barneys New York, Simon Doonan? The New York Times reports that Doonan has been tapped as the official decorator for the season. Past Barneys' window themes have included hippies and Warhol and this year Doonan paid homage to Saturday Night Live, so no doubt Doonan will put his irreverent twist on holiday decor in DC. While the theme has not yet been revealed, rumor has it a selection of children's artwork will be featured. We can't wait!
- Joyann King
-
20. 20 Days of Free Nail Polish!Twitter and nail polish-if our numbers are any indication, these are a few of your favorite things. So for the month of December, we're bringing them together with a huge giveaway of over 1200 bottles of the hottest shades from the best brands. Each weekday of the month, checkout our Twitter page ("twitter.com/instyle") at 1:00pm EST for a special message. Be one of the first to re-tweet it and you'll win!
Browse through every shade we're giving away and mark your calendar with your favorites now!
-Hannah Morrill
-
21. Twitter Turns (RED)To raise awareness about the global HIV/AIDS crisis, Twitter is turning (RED) today. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are among the concerned citizens marking World AIDS Day by changing the color of their tweet text in support of (RED), which raises funds to fight the spread of the disease through the sale of special products from partners like Emporio Armani, Apple and Starbucks. Not on Twitter? Show your support by shopping for items from the (PRODUCT)RED collection.
amp#149; World AIDS Day T-shirt by Stella McCartney for Gap, $28; visit gap.com for stores.
amp#149; Dell Inspiron Mini 10v laptop, $299; at dell.com.
amp#149; Converse (RED) Chuck Taylor hi-top sneakers, $50; at converse.com.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
22. Lady Gaga Tops GoogleMarisa Mayer of Google stopped by the Today show this morning to discuss this year's top-searched terms, and it is no surprise that the sensational Lady Gaga was right up there with swine flu, Twitter and the late Michael Jackson. Gaga has made headlines this year not just for her stream of hit singles, but also for her daring fashion choices. From button and bow hairstyles to pantless ensembles, Lady Gaga continually shocked us with her totally gaga get-ups! “People are always wondering what she looks like. She looks different all the time,” Mayer said.
- Joyann King
-
23. Louboutin Loves J. Lo's Song, Plus Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Curls
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ivanka Trump may already be married, wants others to get hitched too! She is offering a New York Proposal package, complete with a Trump hotel reservation, with the purchase of any of her engagement rings. amp#91;IvankaTrumpCollection.comamp#93;
2. Christian Louboutin loves his namesake song by Jennifer Lopez, even more in fact that she personally called him to confirm exactly how to pronounce his name! amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
3. Nick Jonas is stepping out solo with his new band Nick Jonas amp The Administration. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Hot Video: Check out the celeb-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated film Nine. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
5. Justin Timberlake goes back to his curly years-what do you think of his new hairdo? amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
6. JCPenney is where it's at! First Charlotte Ronson, then the Olsen's line and now Mango will be carried at the mega department store. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
-
24. Katie Holmes On Suri's HeelsSuri Cruise caught our attention when she was spotted in a tiny pair of metallic d'Orsay pumps and now her mom is speaking up. “She, like every little girl-she loves my high heels,” Katie Holmes told Access Hollywood. "They're actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids. I found them for her and she loves them."
- Joyann King
-
25. Up to 40% Off Sexy Dresses and Designer JeansIt’s the second day of our week-long flash sales and we are bringing savings to you on two of your favorite wardrobe staples-dresses and jeans! Shop a few of our favorite stores for edgy party dresses and must-have denim at prices up to 40% off!
Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
amp#149; 30 percent off all dresses on Pixiemarket.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; 40 percent off all denim on Chickdowntown.com (code no longer valid)
UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!
- Joyann King
-
26. Most Stylish Stocking Stuffer: Le Metier de Beaute Kaleidoscope Lip PaletteRed lipstick is one of the absolute hottest trends this holiday season-but who would ever dare to buy a shade without trying it on? The answer: Le Metier de Beaute’s Kaleidoscope Lip Palette in Red Rapture ($95.00), which comes equipped with four universal hues ranging from deep burgundy to tomato red. She can mix and match her perfect shade with these creamy, antioxidant and emollient rich formulations.
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.
- Hannah Morrill
-
27. Zac Posen Designs For TargetTake a break from Cyber Monday shopping and mark your calendars now-WWD is reporting that Zac Posen has signed on to design a capsule collection for Target's Go International series, with a line premiering in stores and online starting April 25, 2010. This news comes just two weeks after Posen announced another lower-priced collection, Z Spoke, which debuts this spring exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue. With prices for his Target line rumored to start at $15 and his new Z Spoke collection starting at only $78, even star fans like Claire Danes, Natalie Portman and Gwyneth Paltrow are sure to be swooning.
Shop Zac Posen's current collection.
- Joyann King
-
28. Rodarte For Target CountdownStarting planning your purchases and plan of attack, because Rodarte's much-anticipated Go International collection for Target debuts in store and online in less than 3 weeks-December 20th! With $30 lace cardigans in bold colors like mustard yellow and lingerie-inspired tulle slip dresses for only $40, this collection is sure to be a sell-out. We can't wait to get our hands on the outfit-making leopard bow belt that for only $13 makes the perfect stocking stuffer! Just keep your camera handy as you might just rub elbows with fellow Rodarte fans, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson, perusing the racks at Target.
- Joyann King
-
29. Coco Rocha To Design Clothing, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Caught Wearing GapKids
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Model Coco Rocha is lending her style to her very own clothing line and wants you to help her name it! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
2. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy performed a duet with Harry Connick, Jr. on television wearing a Stella McCartney for GapKids jacket-vote on her choice now! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
3. Chopard designed special (and quite spectacular!) jewels for the leading ladies of Nine, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
4. Paul amp Joe designed a limited edition collection for theOutnet.com which goes on sale tomorrow and includes this holiday party-perfect gold sequin dress. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
5. Chelsea Clinton will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky, thanks to a Thanksgiving holiday proposal! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
6. DKNY's new "How to Wear a Cozy" iPhone application shows you step-by-step how to get the most style out of this already-versatile sweater. amp#91;Elle.comamp#93;
-
30. Victoria Beckham Does Denim, AgainVictoria Beckham has been quite successful with the Victoria Beckham Collection, with everyone from Blake Lively to Elle Macpherson spotted in her dresses. And now she wants to take over the denim world-again. Beckham is relaunching her dVb denim line this spring with a new name, Victoria Beckham Denim, and a sleeker, edgier aesthetic. The posh mother of three was already spotted in the line's skinny jeans with insets and you can look forward to cool-girl cutoffs, worn-in denim jackets and oversize baggy jeans that look perfect with tiny T-shirts and Beckham's signature platforms.
- Joyann King
-
31. Up to 40% Off Party Dresses and Sexy AccessoriesToday is Cyber Monday and the first day of our week-long limited-time flash sales. Our gift to you? Shop some of our favorite stores for party dresses, sexy accessories and statement jewels at prices up to 40% off!
Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
amp#149; 30 percent off all dresses on Revolveclothing.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; 20 percent off everything on Intermixonline.com (code no longer valid)
amp#149; An additional discount on Satineboutique.com's site-wide sale- a total savings of up to 40 percent off! (code no longer valid)
UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!
- Joyann King
-
32. Most Stylish Gift for Him: RumbaTime WatchesStrapped for cash and ideas on what to give that fashionable, on-the-go guy in your life? RumbaTime watches combine style and functionality with a sporty, but sleek silicon design-not to mention their budget-friendly $20 price tag! These waterproof watches come in an assortment of fun colors, from aquamarine and lavender to basic black, and are the perfect size to slip into his stocking.
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.
- Enid Portuguez
1 of 32
Admit it-you've toyed with the idea of chopping it all off, or at least wondered if you could pull off a pixie or a page-boy. Look no further. Our Hollywood Makeover is stocked with adorable crops in every length, color, and texture. Try them all on now!
Find the Best Short Cut for You
Admit it-you've toyed with the idea of chopping it all off, or at least wondered if you could pull off a pixie or a page-boy. Look no further. Our Hollywood Makeover is stocked with adorable crops in every length, color, and texture. Try them all on now!
Try on Victoria Beckham's sleek cut
Try on Ginnifer Goodwin's tidy pixie
Try on Ellen DeGeneres's short shag
Try on Halle Berry's elegant crop
-Hannah Morrill
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM