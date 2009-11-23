Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
November 23-29
-
1. Crazy Chic Deals: Cyber Sale WeekIn honor of Cyber Monday (the Internet's version of Black Friday), we are rolling out a week's worth of exclusive shopping discounts for some of our favorite online style destinations! We've got deals up to 40 percent off fashion and beauty products from Piperlime.com, Intermixonline.com and Philosophy.com, just to whet your appetite for what's to come. Starting next week we will divulge each day's discounts at 9am EST. You'll have to check back at noon each day for the exclusive discount code in effect from 12pm-2pm EST only. Now that's what we call holiday power shopping!
- Joyann King
-
2. Perfect NYE Party HairNew Year's Eve is here! If you’re like us, you’ve got the champagne chilled and your sparkly dress pressed, but you’re still wondering what, exactly, to do with your hair. We gathered the very best party-worthy styles, and you can try on all ten in our Hollywood Makeover tool! Find your New Year's look now.
amp#149; Try on Gwen's sex-kitten bump
amp#149; Try on Beyonce's silky straight hair
amp#149; Try on America's romantic ponytail
amp#149; Try on Debra's asymmetrical bun
- Hannah Morrill
-
3. Stars' Favorite Holiday RecipesMix it up in the kitchen this Thanksgiving by bringing a little Hollywood to your table! If you are game, forgo classic turkey and try Jessica Alba's cornish game hens instead. Serve with Katie Lee's green beans and Tyler Florence's sweet and savory mash potatoes, and top it all off with Mexican shortbread cookies courtesy of Eva Longoria Parker. Save Heidi Klum's guacamole for the lazy weekend of movies and football to come. Happy Thanksgiving!
Thirsty after all that eating? Try these movie-inspired cocktails.
- Joyann King
-
4. @InStyle's Top Tweets of the WeekMiley Cyrus may have ceased to Tweet, but she's still a favorite of @InStyle followers. Another topic that's always hot is hair, specifically the styles of stars like Kristen Stewart and Carrie Underwood. Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:
1. What's Miley Cyrus wearing?
2. Kristen Stewart's cropped top.
3. Carrie Underwood cuts her hair!
4. Want to dress to impress this Thanksgiving?
5. Nail essentials for your holiday manicure!
Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
-
5. Kellan Lutz's First Kiss, Plus Michelle Obama's Thigh-High Purchase
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Get the scoop on the New Moon cast's first real-life smooches-that Kellan Lutz was an early bloomer! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. People magazine voted Zac Efron's chest the best of 2009. The hunk joked with Barbara Walters that he "had a petition with 1,000 signatures" pushing for the honor. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
3. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has agreed to appear in a Woody Allen film even though she "is not an actress at all." amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
4. How would you like Sofia Coppola to judge one of your films? Louis Vuitton and Wong Kar Wai are giving select students the chance through their Journey Awards, where some of film's elite will grant one lucky winner the Jury Award. The selected films are now online, watch them and vote for your favorite in the Online Public Choice Award! amp#91;JourneyAwards.comamp#93;
5. Michelle Obama is getting in on the thigh-high boot trend. The First Lady ordered an over-the-knee style from Robert Clergerie! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
6. Songstress and vegetarian Leona Lewis has turned to animal-friendly designer Stella McCartney for advice on designing her own line-do we smell a collaboration coming up? amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;
-
6. Michelle Obama Glows in Naeem KhanMichelle Obama looked statuesque at last night's state dinner in a hand-made strapless gown by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan, a perfect choice as the event's guest of honors were the Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and his wife, Gursharan Kaur. The silver sequins of the dress formed an abstract floral print on the nude chiffon. Khan, who appeared on Larry King Live last night, said the First Lady requested a custom dress that was "Indian, chic, simple, but very glamorous." Mrs. O. accessorized her gown with glamorous rose cut, amber and tourmaline pear-shaped Bochic earrings and stacks of gold and diamond bangles. Her demure updo, pink lips and airy nude chiffon wrap were the perfect finishing touches to what is sure to be an iconic White House style moment.
- Joyann King
-
7. Most Stylish Gifts For Teens: Colorful Accessories!She's a budding fashionista who flips through glossy magazines while painting her nails the newest must-have hue, making her a teenager who's more than hard to shop for! We've got you covered with these sure-to-be-adored colorful accessories: Satisfy her love for labels with Marc Jacob's Single bag in an eye-catching pink or her penchant for statement jewelry with this Tuleste Market owl pendant in cobalt blue. Both will look insanely cool with her skinny jeans and favorite high top sneakers!
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.
- Joyann King
-
8. The Perfect Holiday LBDThanks to her always-chic little black dresses, Donna Karan is a go-to designer for celebrities like Molly Sims. And now her new and improved Infinity dress puts the need for a closet full of holiday frocks to rest! The jersey dress can be converted into at least ten different styles with a few twists and wraps, making it the perfect little black dress for the holiday season. Start the day with a work-friendly sweetheart-collared shift and transition into a sexy one shoulder or halter dress for a glamorous holiday fete. At $895, this dress is an investment piece worth considering. Plus, you'll never be tagged again and again on Facebook looking like you are wearing the same dress to every party-only you will know the truth!
Find your perfect little black dress.
- Enid Portuguez
-
9. Rachel Bilson's Holiday Gift ListPiperlime, the one-stop online shop for stylish clothes, bags, jewels and of course shoes, asked four of Hollywood's hottest stars to share their holiday shopping lists for a good cause. First up: Rachel Bilson, who wants to unwrap Juicy Couture's faux fur jacket ("It's very on trend!" she said) and this See by Chloe tote. As for gifting, she wants to present her stylish friends with these Gorjana olive earrings. Ten percent of the proceeds from Bilson's list will benefit Art of Elysium. Look out each week for a new charitable shopping list from Brooke Shields, Rashida Jones and Kristen Bell. We've got a sneak peek at Bell's list and will share it with you right here before the list goes on the site December 14th, so you can be sure to get all her top picks-stay tuned!
For more stylish gift ideas see our Holiday Gift Guide.
- Joyann King
-
10. Sojin Lee's Online Gifting PicksWith so many online stores, the web is almost as daunting waiting in the line at the mall on Black Friday. We asked Sojin Lee, co-founder of the savvy shopping and personal style site Fashionair.com, to point you (and your mouse) in the right direction. Here are her top three picks for chic online gifts.
1. Assouline Book Box: “They have a great fashion set that includes tomes on Marc Jacobs, Coco Chanel and Donna Karan-there is nothing chicer!”
2. Smythson diary: “You can’t go wrong with stationary from this London label. They do the sleekest diaries and notebooks.”
3. MoMA Magnetic Star Rings : “When I’m stuck for ideas I check out the MoMA online store. They have cool gifts and things you never knew you needed!”
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in Holiday Gift Guide.
- Enid Portuguez
-
11. How Much Does J. Lo Love Louboutin?Jennifer Lopez loves her Christian Louboutins so much that she wrote a song of praise for the red-soled shoe label. Lopez performed "Louboutin" at last night's American Music Awards in custom-made Christian Louboutins, of course. The lace peep-toe platform booties boasted a super-high gold glitter heel, but stiletto queen J. Lo managed them like a pro (it was those pesky sneakers that were responsible for her fall). We found a similar pair of Louboutin booties (just swap the glitter for leopard print) perfect for your holiday party circuit!
Shop all Christian Louboutin.
- Joyann King
-
12. Beyonce's Shopping Spree, Cynthia Vincent For Target
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Beyonce did a number at Harvey Nichols, loading up on some of the season's most covetable items like Alexander Wang's Coco Duffle-oh, to be a super star! amp#91;Grazia.co.ukamp#93;
2. Guccio Gucci's grandsons, Guccio and Alessandro, are following in his footsteps with a new handbag line, To Be G, but have no desire to "replicate the Gucci brand." amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
3. Everybody wants a piece of Yves Saint Laurent-an auction of his housewares tripled expectations, raising 13.22 million dollars! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
4. Cynthia Vincent and Eugenia Kim are next up on the Target train, both debuting accessories collections for the retailer in April 2010. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
5. In continuing exceeded expectations, New Moon blew the box office away this weekend, beating out Harry Potter for the record. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
6. Forever 21 launched a beauty line, love amp beauty, and nothing is more than $10! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
13. Indochine's Birthday CocktailNew York City restaurant, Indochine, had a big birthday bash last weekend to celebrate its 25 years of celebrity-packed dining. Stars like Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber sipped on their signature Leblon Pineapple Mint Caipirinha and enjoyed their famous French-Vietnamese cuisine, but you don't have to come all the way to N.Y.C. to enjoy this exotic cocktail.
Ingredients:
• 2 oz. Leblon Cachaça
• 4 chunks of pineapple
• 2 mint leaves, torn
• 2 tsp.superfine sugar or 1 oz. simple syrup
Directions:
Muddle the pineapple, mint and sugar in a shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and add Leblon Cachaça. Shake vigorously. Serve in a rocks glass and garnish with a pineapple wedge.
- Joyann King
-
14. Cook Like Thomas KellerSuper-star chef Thomas Keller opened his newest Bouchon Bistro in Los Angeles last week. Celebs like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Seacrest flocked to the party, where Keller opened his kitchen to give guests a peek behind the scenes. If you can’t make it to one of Keller’s restaurants, try your hand at one of his recipes from his new cookbook, Ad Hoc at Home. It’s filled with delectable, down-to-earth fare (like gruyere grilled cheese and braised beef short ribs), plus expert tips. For example, the perfect cooking tool is a cast-iron skillet. “If you could have one pan in your kitchen, this is the one I would give you,” Keller says.
- Kate Donovan
1 of 14
Crazy Chic Deals: Cyber Sale Week
In honor of Cyber Monday (the Internet's version of Black Friday), we are rolling out a week's worth of exclusive shopping discounts for some of our favorite online style destinations! We've got deals up to 40 percent off fashion and beauty products from Piperlime.com, Intermixonline.com and Philosophy.com, just to whet your appetite for what's to come. Starting next week we will divulge each day's discounts at 9am EST. You'll have to check back at noon each day for the exclusive discount code in effect from 12pm-2pm EST only. Now that's what we call holiday power shopping!
- Joyann King
- Joyann King
