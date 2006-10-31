Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
November 2006
-
1. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez looked sensational in a Kai bubble dress at the 10th annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. The ACE award recipient accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a Y & Kei bag and Christian Louboutin shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Evening Bag:anntaylor.com Shoes:bergdorfgoodman.com
-
2. Christina AguileraChristina Aguilera attended the Ghoulin Rouge Halloween bash at Marquee in New York with husband Jordan Bratman wearing gory matrimonial costumes. The real-life couple's ensembles put an eerie spin on the vow "till death do us part."
-
3. Demi MooreDemi Moore brought a bit of boho chic to the Hollywood premiere of Bobby with her loose curls and floor-length dress by J. Mendel. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lordandtaylor.com Bracelet:nordstrom.com Clutch:bagshop.com
-
4. Halle BerryHalle Berry wasn't afraid to show a little skin at the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in Los Angeles. The actress looked sexy and confident in a curve-hugging fuchsia dress by Roberto Cavalli.
Click to Buy the Look
Dress: bluefly.com
Bracelet: carolee.com
Shoes: zappos.com
-
5. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth looked regal in a tiered headdress and satin gown by Collette Dinnigan at Victoria Derby Day in Australia. Her ensemble was a fitting choice for the event, at which participants traditionally don exotic outfits and hats. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Bracelet:1928.com
-
6. November 8, 2006Maria Menounos suited up for her gig at the Today show in a Le Full coat, black tights and Marc Jacobs shoes. The TV correspondent accessorized her ladylike look with an oversize Coach bag.
Click to Buy the Look
Coat: urbanoutfitters.com
Bag: coach.com
Shoes: zappos.com
-
7. November 9, 2006Brittany Murphy wore a chic black corset dress by Anna Molinari, and Neil Lane jewelry, to the L.A. party for her latest film, The Dead Girl. Her pin curls and brick-red lipstick added a touch of Old Hollywood glamour.
Click to Buy the Look
Dress: ardenb.com
Bracelet: bebe.com
Shoes: windsorstore.com
1 of 7
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked sensational in a Kai bubble dress at the 10th annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. The ACE award recipient accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a Y & Kei bag and Christian Louboutin shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Evening Bag:anntaylor.com Shoes:bergdorfgoodman.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM