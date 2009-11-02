Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
November 2-8
-
1. We Love Blake Lively's $270,000 Chanel Ring!When Chanel Fine Jewelry hosted the annual Fete d'Hiver in New York City, we were prepared to see some stunning baubles. Blake Lively's necklace certainly made a statement, but it was the delicate "Ruban 1932" ring she wore that drove us to distraction. "I'm so attached to everything Chanel," admitted the Gossip Girl, on hand to help raise funds for the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's Clown Care program. "But this pinky ring is just amazing!" And since it is a 3.01 cushion cut diamond (surrounded by 246 brilliant cut sparklers) set on an 18k white gold "ribbon" setting, it's also a fortune-Blake borrowed, but it can be yours for $270,000. If only, as We're Obsessed editor Megan Deem says, money were no object.
Ruban 1932 ring, Chanel Fine Jewelry, $270,000; call 800-550-0005.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
2. Who Is the Designer of the Week?Donatella Versace is the clear winner this week for her red carpet coup at the MTV European Music Awards! Both Beyonce and Shakira stole the style show in stunning Versace looks-Beyonce in a futuristic mermaid-like satin gown and Shakira in a barely-there metal mesh number. It takes one tough designer to dress such fierce superstars, but Donatella is clearly up for the challenge. "I am a survivor," she told The New York Times when asked about the pending gloom on luxury fashion, "In my life I had no other choice than to become a strong person." And with continued support from fashion's most glamorous stars, it’s no doubt that Donatella will surely stay on top!
- Joyann King
-
3. @InStyle's Top Tweets of The WeekJimmy Choos for a steal, Rihanna's good girl gone glam evolution and the hottest celebrity wedding gowns-here's what our Twitter fans loved most this week:
1. Who was the best dressed bride of 2009?
2. Jimmy Choo shoes at H&M prices!
3. Rihanna's dramatic transformation!
4. We found the best boots for fall!
5. Can't decide what to wear to work tomorrow?
Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
-
4. Tweet To Win Padma Lakshmi JewelryTop Chef host Padma Lakshmi is a busy lady-in addition to her TV duties, she designs jewelry and has her own line of teas and spices called Easy Exotic (catch her today on HSN Cooks!). It’s enough to make anyone's head spin, but this mom-to-be handles it with grace. Check out our Twitter page today at 4:30pm EST for a special giveaway, courtesy of Lakshmi. The first eight people to re-Tweet our item will take home either these floral earrings or this beautiful pinky ring from her collection. Good luck!
amp#149; Jasmine Flower Earrings, $350; visit padmalakshmi.com.
amp#149; Calla Lily Adjustable Pinky Ring, $285; visit padmalakshmi.com.
- Joyann King
-
5. Michelle Obama's Brooches, Plus Noot Seear's Style
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Kate Middleton's wardrobe is worthy of a queen-check out the style of this princess-in-training! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
2. Jem and the Holograms are making a comeback-stay tuned for a film or television series about the pink-haired rockstar! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;
3. Carolina Herrera wants to do a line for Target-visions of crisp white shirts and gorgeous suits dance in our heads! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
4. Michelle Obama secures her fashion-forward style by wearing not one, but three brooches. amp#91;WashingtonPost.comamp#93;
5. It's time to embrace your natural curves-women revolt against constraining and otherwise unattractive shapewear. amp#91;WSJ.comamp#93;
6. Get the inside scoop on New Moon babe Noot Seear and her enviable style. amp#91;Anewmode.comamp#93;
-
6. The YSL Roady Goes CustomYSL's newest bag, The Roady (seen here on stylish stars Rachel Bilson and Leighton Meester), just got even cooler: Bag addicts can now customize the structured hobo with a limited-edition holiday option! From November 19th through December 1st in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles, personalize your Roady with one of 29 different handle options (think bold colors and exotic skins)-you can even add a monogram. Artisans will be on hand to help you choose your design and ensure your new bag is ready the very next day! You'll pay $225-$500 for the extra special touches, but who can put a price on originality?
- Joyann King
-
7. Heidi Klum To Host Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Plus New Angels AnnouncedOur favorite Angel, Heidi Klum, is taking a break from strutting her stuff at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for a new gig-hosting it! The Project Runway host just had a baby, as did fellow Angel Karolina Kurkova, and with Adriana Lima still expecting, who's going to walk the runway? According to Victoria Secret's Facebook page, five new Angels will be getting their wings: Chanel Iman (top right), Emanuela de Paula, Lindsay Ellingson, Candice Swanepoel (bottom right) and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley. They'll be joined by the winner of Victoria's Secret's nationwide model search, who will also walk the November 19th show. Stay tuned for more scoop on the sexiest fashion show of the year!
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, December 1st at 10pm EST on CBS.
- Joyann King
-
8. Lunchtime Links!
1. Leave it to Michelle Obama to wear a perfect-for-fall white dress-from Talbots no less! amp#91;Mrs-o.orgamp#93;
2. In celebration of the Yankees, we are giving away 10 bottles of Derek Jeter Driven cologne-check out our Twitter for details. amp#91;@InStyleamp#93;
3. Milla Jovovich is lending her design talents to a charitable Tommy Hilfiger bag that will benefit Breast Health International. amp#91;Cocoperez.comamp#93;
4. Pointy bras are back-sales of the conical bra "Fantasie Belle" are up 10 percent! amp#91;Stylelist.comamp#93;
5. Calling all sneakerheads-we are dying over these Marilyn Monroe-emblazoned Nikes! amp#91;Fashionweekdaily.comamp#93;
6. Red Hot Video: Matthew McConaughey shirtless-28 different ways! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
-
9. Amazing Party-Perfect Looks from Mark+JamesBadgley Mischka's new line, Mark+James, is finally available, in time for all of your holiday festivities! Chock-full of bright and flirty cocktail dresses, the line embodies all the glamour of their ready-to-wear collection (favored by stars like Drew Barrymoore and Carrie Underwood), at a slightly lower price point. Whether you're an LBD girl or gravitate towards look-at-me pink, you'll definitely find yourself a party-perfect match.
Mark+James by Badgley Mischka, $410-$485; visit saks.com.
- Joyann King
-
10. Rent The Runway-Literally!Have you been tagged in Facebook photos wearing your favorite LBD…everywhere? Now stars aren't the only ones who have to worry about repeating outfits. Happily, we found an ingenious new Web site, renttherunway.com-a rental-based retailer that lets you dress like a star for prices starting for as low as $50 The site loans looks from designers like Herve Leger (left) and DVF and has even secured capsule collections (think Proenza Schouler's greatest hits!) and flashy runway pieces that never made it to stores. Other rental perks include two size options of your order to ensure a perfect fit and same-day delivery in N.Y.C. (next-day everywhere else in the U.S.). And if you're concerned about mishaps while wearing your loaner, don't fret-each dress is expertly dry cleaned and insured for those of us with slippery fingers.
RentTheRunway.com launches Monday, November 9th. The first 1,000 readers to sign up through InStyle.com will receive 25% off their first purchase.
- Joyann King
-
11. Stars Are Loving Prabal GurungHollywood has Prabal Gurung fever-first Demi Moore showed her love for the young and talented designer by wearing, not one, but two of his designs and now Leighton Meester and Thandie Newton are following suit! Meester was spotted in Gurung's lavender brush-painted dress with a beautiful floral corsage neck at a benefit in N.Y.C. and Newton wore his black and white strapless dress adorned with a perfectly demure bow for the L.A. premiere of 2012. With the nod of approval from these style setters, Gurung is well on his way to ruling the red carpet!
- Joyann King
-
12. Lunchtime Links! Kate Hudson, Angelina Jolie and more...
1. Lady Gaga makes an amazing Hello Kitty-go figure.amp#91;Dailymail.co.ukamp#93;
2. Get a sneak peek at the shoes from Olsenboye, the stylish twins's new collection for JCPenney. amp#91;Stylelist.comamp#93;
3. Taylor Swift is so excited to host Saturday Night Live that she might have "a heart attack". amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Kate Husdon's secret to looking svelte? Cut the cocktails! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Calling all Gleeks-Glee's first soundtrack just landed on shelves! amp#91;Elle.comamp#93;
6. Angelina Jolie went wild for Stella McCartney's kids collection for the Gap-spending close to $500! amp#91;Cocoperez.comamp#93;
-
13. The Truly Miraculous Victoria's Secret BraThe Miraculous, Victoria's Secret's newest bra, promises to give you a boost of two extra cup sizes, and it most certainly does-trust me. I had the pleasure of road-testing this miracle-worker yesterday and was shocked by (but pleased with!) my new curves. Seamless stitching makes it easy to wear under everything from sexy dresses to tank tops and the convertible straps make it super versatile. This push-up bra is as close as I am ever going to get to being a Victoria's Secret Angel like Doutzen Kroes (left)-and I will take what I can get!
Miraculous Bra, $48-$52; visit victoriassecret.com
- Joyann King
-
14. Blake Lively Likes Serena's StyleGossip Girl's Blake Lively admits in the November issue of Nylon that she dresses just like her character Serena van der Woodsen, and last night's episode backed up her confession! At the election party for Trip Van Der Bilt, Serena showed off her plunging neckline with a tight high ponytail and ropey braid, just like Lively wore at this year's Emmy Awards. Between Serena's vixen-like style and Lively's smoldering off-screen choices, it's only a wonder who gets inspiration from whom!
- Joyann King
-
15. Victoria Beckham's New Soft StyleAt a Lakers game on Friday night, Victoria Beckham showed-off a crumpled, wavy (and more casual!) version of her razor-sharp crop. We're used to tons of changes in Posh's hair-from her Twiggy-esque pixie to her piecey chin-grazing bob-but we never expected to see this edgy fashionista rock such an undone look. (We'll keep you posted if we spot her in flip-flops.)
Try on Victoria Beckham's many styles now!
-Hannah Morrill
-
16. Michelle Obama's 365 Days of StyleIt's been a year since Michelle Obama assumed her role as First Lady Elect in an unforgettable Narciso Rodriguez sheath (far left). Since that memorable November 4th, Mrs. Obama has made a habit of mixing avant-garde with Gap and playful accessories with classic silhouettes. So whether she's wearing one of her favorite J. Crew cardigans or an elaborately embellished Jason Wu dress (left), one thing is for certain-Michelle Obama has still got our vote for Most Fashionable First Lady.
See more of Mrs. O's looks from the last year!
-Betony Toht
-
17. Four Questions for New Moon Star Charlie BewleyInStyle.com: How did you get your big break?
CB: This is my first film role. I drove a cab, worked in a bar, snowboarded, then one day I realized the one profession I can do is acting. So I made up a resume, got a headshot and went to see an agent in Vancouver. Six months later I was auditioning for New Moon.
InStyle.com: Tell us about your character Demetri's look.
CB: He's always covered up in luxury Italian winter wear, so I only needed to do the hair, makeup and contact lenses. It still took about two hours every morning.
InStyle.com: How would you describe your own style?
CB: Bohemian gypsy. I like to wear jewelry. I don't usually wear fitted stuff, but I'm going to Ferragamo today to shop amp#91;for the press touramp#93;.
InStyle.com: What can we expect to see in Eclipse?
CB: I saw some of the amp#91;filmingamp#93; with the vampires and the newborns when I was on set. It's going to be vicious.
-Angela Salazar
-
18. How To Wear Jimmy Choo For H&MKate Walsh, Whitney Port, Hayden Panettiere and Cat Deeley were only a few of the stars who came out to celebrate the launch of Jimmy Choo for H&M last night. The shoe, bag and ready-to-wear collaboration is nothing if not edgy and sexy, but each star managed to put her own style stamp on the collection. Walsh paired her studded strappy sandals with skinny black pants and a double-breasted blazer and finished the look with sparkly Lia Sophia earrings, while Port styled her leopard print ankle booties with a black minidress, leather motorcycle jacket and an oversize clutch. Whether you prefer a classic look or downtown edge, these Choos adjust to your personal style! Jimmy Choo for H&M hits stores November 14th (and we can't wait!).
- Joyann King
-
19. Lunchtime Links! Lady Gaga, Gisele and More...
1. It's no surprise here, but Lady Gaga finally admitted she will start a clothing line "at some point." amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
2. Laura Dowling, officially the new White House florist, announced her new gig via Facebook! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
3. Found: Emma's wedding dress from last week's Glee-it's none other than J. Crew! amp#91;EW.comamp#93;
4. Rachel Zoe and Dakota Fanning give the new Nintendo DS game, Style Savvy, a test run. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
5. Got an extra 7.2 million dollars? The house from Party of Five is on the market. amp#91;Cocoperez.comamp#93;
6. A very pregnant Gisele is well on her way to a pilot's license and the only think that might stand in the way-her belly! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
-
20. We're Loving Sienna Miller's Sophisticated Boho BagSienna Miller has been spotted all over N.Y.C.'s Nolita neighborhood since she began her stint on Broadway, and we've been busy tracking her off-duty style. We spotted Miller looking chic in a classic black pea coat and Ray Ban wayfarers over the weekend, but it was her fringe and knotted leather bag that really caught our eye! The bohemian-inspired carry-all is by Katherine Kwei and comes in three choice colors: black, brown and a bold teal. Its practical shape and stylish details make it the perfect choice for toting around all your Saturday necessities.
Katherine Kwei Joyce Carry-All, $625; visit lunaboston.com.
- Joyann King
-
21. Lunchtime Links!
1. Barbie is taking over Hollywood-Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, and Barbara Streisand are all being turned into the famous doll. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
2. Dakota Fanning is just a regular high school girl-the cheerleader was crowned Homecoming Princess at her high school this weekend! amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
3. A Cartoon Karl? You can thank Humor Chic's aleXandro Palombo for his fashionable (and fun) take on the famous designer. amp#91;Fashionweekdaily.comamp#93;
4. Trick or Treat-Michelle Obama donned a leopard-print top and furry ears as Halloween's First Lady of Leopard! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
5. Get a sneak peek at Nicole Richie's Winter Kate shoe collection chock full of sky-high tribal platforms. amp#91;Shoewawa.comamp#93;
6. It’s a boy! Supermodel (and now mom) Karolina Kurkova welcomed a son last week. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
1 of 21
