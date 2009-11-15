Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
November 16-22
-
1. @InStyle's Top Tweets of the WeekNew Moon mania has struck InStyle.com! Kristen Stewart nabbed 3 of the 5 top Tweets this week-here's what else our Twitter fans loved:
1. New Moon star Kristen Stewart's glowing complexion.
2. What's Kristen Stewart wearing?
3. The hottest manicures!
4. Kristen Stewart, @AshleyMGreene and Dakota Fanning's killer dresses!
5. The hottest holiday trend!
Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
-
2. Dakota Fanning Steals New MoonChanneling Grace Kelly's arctic beauty and Wednesday Addams's creepy self-possession, Dakota Fanning owns every minute she's onscreen as the serenely sadistic vampiress, Jane. Gliding along in a Gothic Lolita ensemble that Tish E. Monaghan designed in "a silhouette reminiscent of a Victorian prepubescent girl," Fanning's eerie performance is what the costumer calls "sweetness and sinister deliciously combined!" So forget the Edward/Jacob debate, if you know what's good for you, you'll be joining Team Jane.
Get More Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from New Moon!
-Betony Toht
-
3. Taylor Swift Really Is a DollFirst our December cover girl Taylor Swift went 3D, and now she has a range of dolls in her likeness! JAKKS Pacific has miniaturized country music's darling for a collection of dolls featuring outfits Swift has worn in her music videos and on the red carpet. The icing on the cake? Each doll sings a 30-second highlight of one of Swift's hit songs-the perfect stocking stuffer for any die-hard Taylor Swift fan.
Taylor Swift Dolls, $45 each; at amazon.com.
- Joyann King
-
4. Oprah Winfrey Retires, Plus Hilarious New Moon Parody
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Oprah Winfrey, the reigning queen of talk, is passing on the torch-announcing that her last (and sure-to-be epic) show will air September 9, 2011. [People.com]
2. Our favorite Missoni knits plus a cuddly teddy bear equals high fashion cuteness. [FashionWeekDaily.com]
3. Check out Daily Candy's new sample sale Web site, Swirl, for discounts on your favorite cool-girl label's like Lauren Merkin and Alisha Levine! [NYMag.com]
4. Calling all Twi-hards-this absolutely hilarious New Moon parody video from our friends at The Sims 3 is a must-watch! [YouTube.com]
5. Our underwear drawer's favorite panty, Hanky Panky, just launched their shopping site and you can enjoy free shipping through December 31st-can someone say perfect stocking stuffers? [HankyPanky.com]
6. Why fix what isn't broken? Calvin Klein wants Eva Mendes and Jamie Dornan to heat up their ad campaign for a second time this spring! [WWD.com]
-
5. Wedding Video Hoax Turned HitLast year a YouTube video of a wedding scene where the best man trips and knocks the bride and minister into a swimming pool mid-ceremony went viral, causing an Internet frenzy and earning the stars of the video a spot on The Today Show and Good Morning America! Turns out the catastrophic, yet hilarious accident was anything but accidental. The video was actually a clip from the purposely low budget-looking film, Chloe amp Keith's Wedding, and now you can watch the real story unravel!
Download the movie here.
- Joyann King
-
6. Heidi Klum's Runway Comeback!Wearing an ethereal Victoria's Secret slip and corset and a half-gown of white tulle by Jane Law, Heidi Klum drew screams from the crowd when she took to the runway at last night's Victoria's Secret fashion show. The veteran Angel was billed as the show's host, so her runway walk came as quite a surprise! Klum, who gave birth to daughter Lou six weeks earlier, was glowing and looked right at home on the glittering runway. She admitted to doing a little bit of cardio to get back in shape so quickly, but swears she didn't diet. "I eat everything!" said Klum, who told us her plans for Thanksgiving include "staying home and cooking with my family, turkey with those little red balls-what are they called?" Cranberries!
- Joyann King and Rachel Jacoby
-
7. Mix An Angel-Approved CocktailWhat did Heidi Klum, Miranda Kerr and Doutzen Kroes sip on last night to celebrate the year's sexiest fashion show? The Stoli Angel Elixir-the official cocktail of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at M2 Ultra Lounge in N.Y.C. You too can serve this sexy, Angel-approved cocktail at your next holiday bash-wings not required.
Ingredients:
• 1 oz. Stoli Gala Applik
• 3 strawberries
• sprinkles of vanilla sugar
• rose sparkling dessert wine
Directions:
Muddle strawberries and vanilla sugar. Add Stoli Gala Applik, shake well and strain into a flute. Top with rose sparking dessert wine. Garnish with edible gold dust and pink aphrodisiac rose petal.
- Joyann King
-
8. Go Backstage! Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSpotted backstage at the show: a team of professionals readying the already-beautiful Victoria's Secret models for the sexiest fashion show of the year, tons of yummy catering and a bandage dress-clad Heidi Klum watching over her flock! Candice Swanepoel (bottom, right), one of Victoria's Secret newest Bombshells, admitted that she was starting to get the butterflies! "I am nervous, but love my outfits. I am wearing wings that are very Alice in Wonderland!" she said. Liu Wen (top, left), the first Asian model to walk in the show, already has her after-party dress picked out. "It is a sexy backless Alexander Wang dress and YSL heels!" As for the more seasoned Angels? "Every time I get more nervous-there are more expectations. I have been cutting back on carbs, boxing and doing pilates," said Doutzen Kroes (top, right), who is closing the show in an ethereal feathered cape. But what is every model looking forward to the most? "The Black Eyed Peas performance-we can't wait!" said Kroes.
Watch the "pink carpet" arrivals-live!
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, December 1st at 10pm EST on CBS.
- Joyann King
-
9. Victoria' Secret Backstage Beauty SecretsGet out your pink-and-white striped robe and try these beauty tricks straight from backstage at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! For the sexy, bedroom waves, lead hairstylist Laurent Philippon skipped the product ("Do you smell any hairspray?" he asked us backstage), sewed extensions into each model's hair, then used a curling iron to gently shape the strands. "It's lovely attractive hair, but not anything that feels unreachable or undoable," he said. Lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux gave the models bronze shimmery eyes, structured cheekbones, and what he calls "kissable" lips. And the good news? You could pull of the lips too! He used Victoria's Secret Makeup Perfect Lipstick in Wish topped with a coat of Christian Siriano Lip Gloss in Sublime. Bisous, indeed!
- Hannah Morrill
-
10. Alicia Keys's New Jewelry Line!Alicia Keys is next up in the celebrity-turned-designer train, debuting a jewelry collection, The Barber's Daughters, founded with designer Gisele Theriault. Each piece of the silver and gemstone collection is inscribed with poetry and prayers of Masaru Emoto. "The words that were written on them really resonated with the songwriter in me," Keys told WWD. Prices range from $85 to $2,500 and can be purchased at thebarbersdaughters.com.
The current collection will also be available for purchase or custom order at the Collette Blanchard Gallery in N.Y.C. November 23rd and 24th.
- Joyann King
-
11. Most Stylish Gift For Her: J. Crew Jewelry of the Month Club!You can stop stressing about what to gift the most stylish woman in your life, because J. Crew's jewelry of the month club is the chicest way to please her exquisite tastes, year'round! J. Crew's designers hand-select an exclusive statement-making piece each month (think bold bib necklaces, chunky bracelets and jeweled earrings) and send it right to her door! The cost for the entire year (shipping included) is $850 and she can expect her first bauble in January 2010. Jewelry not her vice? Consider the shoe of the month club or cashmere of the month club, both for $1800. Call 1-866-739-5944 to order.
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide.
- Joyann King
-
12. Lea Michele: From Geek to GlamWe're used to seeing her in pleated skirts and button-down shirts (why risk getting slushie stains on something cute?) in her role as Rachel Berry on the Fox hit Glee, but in real life Lea Michele has got killer style. She's even landed on our Look of the Day list twice (for pulling off a body-con bandage dress from Zac Posen and getting edgy in motocross jeans). Still, we did a double take when Michele vamped up the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon in a strapless leather Shosana L dress from Theory. The dress won't arrive in stores until the end of November, but we hear that customers can call their local Theory store to pre-order.
Shosana L leather dress, Theory, $495; theory.com for stores.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
13. Julianne Moore's V-Day Art ContestLast February, Save the Children Ambassador Julianne Moore helped kids in need through the sale of Valentine's Day cards created by famous children's illustrators (a card inspired by the actress's own Freckleface Strawberry book series was designed by artist LeUyen Pham). For 2010, Moore and Save the Children are inviting kids to enter their own designs in a Valentine's Day art contest. The five winning cards will go on sale in January and the kid artists behind each will get the chance to help Moore spread the word about child poverty. "I hope this helps educate kids about poverty here at home and inspires them to unite and take action," Moore says of her labor of love.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
14. RiRi & Katy Perry: H&M Double-TakeGreat fashion minds think alike! Pop stars and good friends Rihanna and Katy Perry were both spotted wearing H&M's strong-shouldered knit dress only a day apart! Rihanna dressed hers down with combat boots and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack-perfect for a hands-free night out!-while Perry dressed hers up for dinner with over-the-knee boots, a wide belt and a gold metallic tote.
- Joyann King
-
15. Most Stylish Gift For Couples: His and Her Fashion Books!What to get the chicest couple in your life? His and her coffee table books, courtesy of the CFDA! For him, American Fashion Menswear, a comprehensive book on the history of men's fashion from utility wear to the American dandy, featuring a foreword by Ralph Lauren. For her, The American Fashion Cookbook, featuring recipe favorites from the likes of Carolina Herrera and Diane von Furstenberg and a foreword by Martha Stewart. See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide.
American Fashion Menswear, $50; at assouline.com.
The American Fashion Cookbook, $45; at assouline.com.
- Joyann King
-
16. Michelle Trachtenberg Loves Choo!Michelle Trachtenberg headed straight for this season's must-have leopard clutch at the Jimmy Choo for H&M shopping preview last week, and she didn't wait long to carry it! At last night's America Eagle Outfitters Times Square grand opening, Trachtenberg accessorized her teal dress and white tuxedo jacket with the bold calf-hair clutch. While all the items from the collaboration are currently sold out, we found out that several of New York City's larger H&M stores (Herald Square, Penn Station and 51st and 5th Ave.) will be re-stocking the entire collection tomorrow morning-run, don't walk!
- Joyann King
-
17. Taylor Swift Designs Cards, Coach Recruits a Gossip Girl
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Taylor Swift is lending her talent of making people smile to a line of greeting cards-sure to be covered in glitter and sparkles! amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
2. Jason Wu has a cool, new Web site, thewstudio.com, where you can view all of his collections and follow which celeb, like the lovely Alexa Chung, was recently spotted in his designs. amp#91;Redcarpet-fashionawards.comamp#93;
3. Michelle Trachtenberg inked a deal with Coach to design a colorful costume jewelry collection, sure-to-be perfect for her Gossip Girl wardrobe! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
4. Claudia Schiffer is ready to put a name on it-her name, that is. The supermodel is looking to design her own line of product, specifically cashmere! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
5. Wear their hotness around your neck-the Kardashian sisters have teamed up with Virgin Saints and Angels on a jewelry collection set to debut next spring! amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
6. Natalie Chanin of Alabama Chanin is lending her stylish opinion to StyleList's search for America's Most Stylish Blogger! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
-
18. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Behind the Scenes with Chanel ImanWith costume themes like "Star Trooper" and "All Abroad", a New York City setting and new wings designer Alexander Koutny getting inventive with balloons, feathers and plastic, it's no doubt that this year The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is going to be all-out fun. And first-timer Chanel Iman can't wait to strut her stuff! We caught up with the new Angel during her final fitting for tomorrow's show. "I'm just going to do my thing," said the confident supermodel, even suggesting to the show's stylist that they bedazzle her name in pink rhinestones on the back of her runway-look T-shirt. But what is she most excited about? "Next year when I get to actually wear the wings-I don't get to this year!"
Stay tuned for more of our coverage of the sexist fashion show of the year!
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, December 1st at 10pm EST on CBS.
- Joyann King
-
19. Twilight Saga Wedding Watch!The Oscar de la Renta gown that Kristen Stewart wore to the Hollywood premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon was stunning, but when she stopped to talk to us on the red carpet, we had to ask her about a different dress. "I haven't seen Bella's wedding dress, so I have no idea what it's going to look like," Stewart laughed. We're dying to see what Bella will wear down the aisle, so we asked designers like Monique Lhuillier and Max Azria to show us how they'd dress her for the big day. Check out their designs now!
-Bronwyn Barnes and Kwala Mandel
-
20. Your Ultimate Holiday Gift GuideWe pulled out all the stops this year to make your holiday shopping easy, fun and full of style! With exclusive discounts on over 100 presents, our holiday gift guide has the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Feeling left out? Our editors picked chic gifts just for you, all for under $50! And be sure to check out our iPhone app to browse some of our favorite gifts under $100-you can buy on the spot or put your picks on hold at a store near you. Download it now.
Watch our Gifts For You video-in 3D!
- Joyann King
-
21. How-To: Ashley Greene's New Moon Premiere Makeup
At the New Moon premiere last night in Hollywood, one of our favorite vampires, Ashley Greene, showed off a softer, more feminine side-and we tracked down the inside scoop from her makeup artist Vanessa Scali. "We wanted a natural but glamorous look. I kept the eye shadow, blush, and lips transparent but went for strong and dramatic brows, liner, and lashes," says Scali. The key products? Lancôme's Rouge Absolu lipstick in Chris amp Tell-the Chris Benz-inspired shade of peony pink that hits stores in February, and Lancôme's Artliner in Black. "I love how this look turned out-she looks gorgeous but still like herself," she says. We couldn't agree more.
MORE: Ashley Greene's Hair Confessions!
-Hannah Morrill
-
22. Kristen Stewart: On-Set Style Guru
Kristen Stewart has been wowing us on red carpets around the world lately, so at last night's Hollywood premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon we weren't surprised when Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene and Anna Kendrick all told us how much she's influenced their style. "I have a pair of awesome yellow vintage Converse that have been my favorite shoes for the last two years," said Reed. "I used to read articles that said 'Nikki's trying to copy Kristen,' but Kristen actually bought them for me. On eBay!" Meanwhile Greene credited her co-star with helping her to take some fashion risks. "Kristen's style rocks. She has a very funky wardrobe," Ashley explained. "So I think if she can pull it off, maybe I can too." And Kendrick told us that she thought she'd discovered a boutique while in Vancouver filming, only to find out that Stewart had already been there. "I think she always looks amazing," Kendrick said. We couldn't agree more!
-Bronwyn Barnes and Kwala Mandel
-
23. Diva Duet: Beyonce and Lady Gaga in "Video Phone"The long-awaited collaboration between Beyonce and Lady Gaga has arrived and it is as divalicious as expected. In a recent radio interview, La Gaga revealed what she told B before the video shoot: "I'm like, 'I don't want to show up in some frickin' hair bow and be fashion Gaga in your video. I said, 'I want to do you.'" As a result, the fearless fashionista underwent a transformation she nicknamed "Gee-once," wearing a strapless white leotard, matching over-the-elbow gloves and flowing blond locks. As for Beyonce, she may have taken pointers from her partner, popping her bubblegum-and booty- in outrageous metal and rubber designs. Just call her Lady BeyBey?
-Betony Toht
-
24. Brad and Angelina's Newest CollaborationBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are lending their exquisite tastes to a capsule jewelry collection for Asprey. The line of serpent-inspired gold and silver baubles is called The Protector and includes everything from baby gifts to diamond rings and pendants for women to men's cuff links and dress studs. The collection will be available at Asprey boutiques later in the week. Prices start at $525 for a silver baby spoon and net proceeds will benefit Jolie's charity Education Partnership for Children of Conflict.
- Joyann King
-
25. Rachel Zoe's Favorite Piece of Prada HistoryStars like Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Zoe Saldana, and our favorite stylist Rachel Zoe hit the Rodeo Drive Prada boutique to celebrate the brand's first-ever retrospective book, Prada-and its 706 pages-worth of fashionable moments! We caught up with Zoe at the party to find out her personal favorites from Prada's chic history. "What don't I love about Prada?" said Zoe. "Miuccia breaks all the fashion rules and that's why people buy it. I have to tell you her collection…of all the bras and corsets-that was incredible."
Prada, $148; at prada.com.
- Joyann King and Andrea Simpson
-
26. Taylor Swift: "I'm just going to continue to be who I am"It's not hard to fall in love with our December cover girl: those blond curls, that sweet voice and a mega-watt smile that just won't quit. And to top it all off, she's got a very smart take on her superstar life. "I don't feel as if I need to make some giant statement," she told us. "When you start over-thinking everything, you stop being who you are and start being who you think you should be… I'm just going to continue to be who I am."
Find more reasons to love Taylor Swift in the December issue of InStyle, on newsstands November 20th.
Got the issue in hand?
See Taylor's special 3D message.
Want the scoop on those perfect curls?
Watch Taylor's 60 Seconds of Style video.
- Joyann King
-
27. Lady Gaga's 30-Foot-Long Gossip Girl DressTonight in a much-anticipated guest appearance, Lady Gaga invades Gossip Girl's Upper East Side in none other than a 30-foot-long dress and nipple pasties. Thanks to the wheeling and dealing of Blair Waldorf, Gaga performs her hit song "Bad Romance" as part of a private show, and we can't wait to see what other tricks she has up her sleeve! Check out a preview of her performance and watch Gossip Girl at 9pm EST tonight on the CW for the sure-to-be epic episode!
See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
-
28. Blake Lively Is Beckham's New Muse, Plus Taylor Lautner Get a Barbie
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Victoria Beckham wants Blake Lively to be her new muse-and rumor has it the Gossip Girl might model Beckham's spring collection! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
2. Just in time for the New Moon premiere-Taylor Lautner's Jacob gets a Barbie! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
3. Leave it to Victoria Beckham to be the first one spotted with Louis Vuitton's covetable fox tail fur messenger bag from the Spring 2010 show-before it even hits stores! amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
4. He wants bling too-man-gagement rings are on the uprise! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
5. Calling all shoe feigns-Steve Madden wants you to give designing a try and if he likes your style, you'll be able to buy it on Zappos.com! amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
6. During Fashion Group International's Trend Overview, moderated by Donna Karan, the Spring 2010 trends were summed up in Twitter's 140-word style-read on to get the chic Tweet! amp#91;Style.comamp#93;
-
29. Michelle Obama's J. Crew Deja Vu!Michelle Obama proved her style savvy once again by re-wearing the same J. Crew skirt, top and cardigan ensemble she wore last fall on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno to a health care event last week at the White House. She used her keen taste in accessories to give the versatile separates a fresh spin by trading the cardigan's brooch for her new favorite piece, a waist-cinching laser-cut belt. An old outfit gets an entirely new look in an instant!
- Joyann King
