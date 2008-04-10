Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Not Just Jeans
1. Rachel BilsonOur favorite celebs know that denim doesn't have to be worn as trousers. Here, Rachel Bilson teams a classic Levi's denim jacket with boots and a skirt, for a casual daytime look.
2. Kate MossSupermodel Kate Moss is known for staying on the cutting edge of fashion. No surpise then that she jazzed up her Siwy Camilla cutoffs-traditionally a summer look-with opaque tights and a slouchy sweater in winter.
3. Penelope CruzOn a recent trip to France with her boyfriend Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz went incognito in shades and a denim baseball cap that matched her dark blue jeans.
4. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz does casual well. The actress carried an oversized denim Chanel bag-and wore faded cutoffs-in New York City.
5. Mischa BartonA short, boxy denim jacket with lapel embellishments made actress Mischa Barton chic in Paris.
6. Kirsten DunstCalifornia girl Kirsten Dunst dressed down in dark cutoffs and a t-shirt in L.A.
7. Lauren ConradThe Hills star and designer Lauren Conrad wore Siwy denim suspender shorts with shoes by Tory Burch.
8. Nicky HiltonA denim Louis Vuitton bag completed Nicky Hilton's outfit of cutoffs and a cardigan.
9. Ashley OlsenActress and fashionista Ashley Olsen dressed down in skinny pants and a timeless denim shirt in Beverley Hills.
10. Eva Longoria ParkerDesperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker has 50 pairs of jeans in her closet, but she chose denim pedal pushers embellished with stitching, buttons, and suspenders for a daytime appearance.
11. Kate Bosworth21 star Kate Bosworth paired a denim trilby with the jeans of the moment-high-waisted flares.
12. Beyonce KnowlesCuffed cutoffs, gold sandals, and a colorful top kept newlywed Beyonce cool while out shopping.
13. Sienna MillerA vest was the perfect denim choice for boho-chic brit Sienna Miller. The actress kept her look feminine with a frilly top and necklace.
14. Maria MenounosDenim can even make for appropriate footwear: Maria Menounos wore peep-toe heels in dark denim and denim shorts, creating a look that made the most of her good gams.
15. Elle MacPhersonElle MacPherson-known as The Body-kept her supermodel self covered in a demure denim skirt.
16. EveEve wore a tailored halter top made from dark blue denim. The songstress' fashion line, Fetish, includes plenty of denim clothing.
17. Garcelle Beauvais-NilonA strapless and belted denim dress shows off Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon's curves to perfection.
18. Jessica AlbaA pre-pregnancy Jessica Alba looked tanned and terrific in a corseted dark denim Dolce & Gabbana dress.
19. Naomi WattsActress Naomi Watts teamed her short, paneled denim skirt with black shoes and glasses, and a lacy black blouse.
