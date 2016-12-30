11 Just-for-Fun Accessories That Are On Sale Right Now

11 Just-for-Fun Accessories That Are On Sale Right Now
Courtesy (4)
December 30, 2016 @ 2:00 PM
by: Anna Hecht

We're never too old for a good ol' game of dress up. Now that we're (just a little bit) older, we're swapping what we formerly wore as kids for some designer duds from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. Yes, there's still plenty pink and a slew of sparkles, but it's just a tad ... how shall we say ... chicer. Scroll through the below options to shop our favorites from the sale that'll put some fun and personality back into your wardrobe.

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top