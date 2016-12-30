11 Just-for-Fun Accessories That Are On Sale Right Now

We're never too old for a good ol' game of dress up. Now that we're (just a little bit) older, we're swapping what we formerly wore as kids for some designer duds from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. Yes, there's still plenty pink and a slew of sparkles, but it's just a tad ... how shall we say ... chicer. Scroll through the below options to shop our favorites from the sale that'll put some fun and personality back into your wardrobe.