Black Tights That Aren't a Total Snoozefest 

There was a time in your life when the word "tights" was associated with words like "itchy" and "uncomfortable." Now, thanks to modern technologies and things like advanced stretch fabrics, tights aren't so bad. In fact, tights have become street style staples, making spring dresses totally plausible to wear during the winter. Wacky colors, fun prints ... all fair game, even as an adult.
But for those of you a bit too shy for rocking out in a candy-stripe or animal print, sticking to the tried-and-tested black tight is totally acceptable. And you have loads of options. Here, our favorite non-snooze-fest-y tights.
1. Calvin Klein
Look no further than it-brand Calvin Klein for your next fashion tight purchase. These oval fishnets are perfect for the daring fashionista looking to make a statement. Let the elastic striped waistband peek through the top of your bands for some extra "oomph."
$20
2. Spanx
The only thing better than a pair of Spanx Control-Top Tights is a pair of Spanx Control-Top Tights in floral lace.
$32
3. Donna Karan
The print on these tights is almost unrecognizable, but up close, a fun detail to add to a classic black skirt suit.
$22
4. Wolford
Wolford tights are light the Mercedes Benz of legwear. They'll cost you a pretty penny but will last you for years. Yes, even lace ones.
$67
5. Oroblu
Love the color block trend? These tights are for you.
$31
6. Item m6
Pair these polka dot tights with a different pattern for an unexpected, high fashion look.
$42
7. Wolford
Another day, another Wolford. We love these mesh tights for their bold "look-at-me" pattern.
$67
8. Commando
You don't know comfort until you've worn a pair of Commando tights. These leg-lengthening herringbone net tights have Commando's signature dig-free raw cut waistband which means no weird lines when you go to get into your PJs.
$36
9. Falke
These tights have a sparkle in them. That's all.
$49