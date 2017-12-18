What It's Like to Spend Friday Night with a Victoria's Secret Model, Nina Agdal 

The Winter Wonderland Ball, now 19 years old, has always been one of the year's most stylish parties. This year’s Ball, held at the New York Botanical Garden, was nothing short of spectacular, with fashion industry’s chicest in attendance: Mia Moretti, Georgina Bloomberg, and Victoria’s Secret model Nina Agdal.
Agdal, beautifully dressed in a winter white lace Etro dress, let InStyle.com tag along as she got ready for the event of the holiday season. Here, follow as she chooses her look, hangs with her glam squad, and chills out before partying hard.
-
1. Pre-Game
My pre-game before an event is to take a steam and a long hot shower before prepping my skin. I like to treat my skin to Bioderma and put on a Tata Harper mask for 20-minutes or so.
-
2. Skincare
Then I apply my normal skin products such as camellia seed oil and a brightening elixir serum.
-
3. Snack Time
I always try and have a snack before an event—usually a small bowl of chickpea pasta, which is quick to make and delicious with just salt and pepper and a little bit of butter.
-
4. Chill Time
I absolutely love my SpaRoom diffuser. It’s the best pre-game accessory I have. It really puts everyone in a relaxed mood and is a great way to start the evening.
-
5. Let's Get It Started
I try to always work with the same hair and makeup people so they’re my friends and that makes the process so much more fun. We catch up and joke around and it just puts me in a fun mood. I love an Aperol Spritz while getting ready—it’s such a light and fresh cocktail and I use Bellissima prosecco in mine because there’s no additional sugar added and it's delicious!
-
6. Makeup
Jennifer Nam (who did my makeup) and I both decided on a playful winter ice princess holiday inspired look. So she used a silver glitter eyeshadow on my lids, and then my all-time favorites—Laura Mercier Radiant Primer which gives the skin a dewy and delicious glow along with Giorgio Armani foundation and Maybelline Total Temptation Washable Mascara.
-
7. ...And Hair!
I just cut my hair, so I was actually a little nervous about what to do. But my hair stylist, Paul Warren and I decided to go with a little more curl in my hair than usual, so we chose loose but textured and Paul used Bumble & bumble’s BbCurl Conditioning Mousse, Amika Undone texture spray and Sebastien Reshaper Hairspray to get that effect. When I do my own hair, I love Oribe Texture spray and Redken dry shampoo whenever I'm in a rush. It gives it texture and makes it look clean!
-
8. Decisions! Decisions!
I just love a bohemian look for winter, so I was torn, but ultimately decided on the white dress. It made me feel like a winter princess with the whites and grays mixed. I was also drawn to the look’s neckline. Sometimes a low-cut can be tough for my figure, but this fit to perfection.
-
9. Getting Zipped Up!
-
10. A Quick Spritz
My favorite favorite is Korres' Vanilla Freesia Lyche.
-
11. Final Touch-Ups
My dream team: Paul Warren and Jennifer Nam.
-
12. Accessories
I loved the idea of the gorgeous green velvet handbag with tassels as a pop of color with my white and grays and it was the perfect size for the essentials I can’t leave home without!
-
13. One More Thing...
The one thing I must do before I leave is to tidy up so I come home to a clean apartment—and I also have give my puppy Daisy a big good night kiss.
-
14. We're Here!
Here I am sitting with Marco Pievani, Etro's General Manager of North America! Thank you for a beautiful night, Etro!