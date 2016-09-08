This Is How 15 Fashion Designers Spent Their Summer in 2016

Andrea Cheng
Sep 08, 2016 @ 11:00 am

It's time for us to 'fess up: We're guilty of Insta-stalking designers as much as celebrities. For us, really, designers are our celebrities. They may not make movie magic with their on-screen appearance (the Olsen twins notwithstanding), but they do it behind the scenes, in their ateliers, whipping up sartorial dreams with their superior craftsmanship, their design vision, and their ability to bring everything, from otherworldly gowns to wearable separates, to life. And just like A-list celebrities who take the necessary time off after months of staying in character in front of rolling cams, fashion designers need their R+R as well (and perhaps, even last-minute inspiration), especially before diving into hell week, we mean, New York Fashion Week, where sleep deprivation becomes the norm and panic attacks come too often. So before these designers went back to work, this is how they spent their summer vacations, which ranged from lounging on a swan pool float upstate to globe-trotting to the other side of the world. Scroll through to see where they landed, but be warned: You might want to book a vacay immediately after. 

Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade

Pool party for one #toohot #heatwave #upstateny

Destination: Upstate New York

Fernando Garcia, Monse

#morningswim 🐟

Destination: Menorca, Spain

Laura Kim, Monse

Leaving Caesar Augustus in the dawn...

Destination: Capri, Italy

Diane von Furstenberg

Dubrovnik at sunset ! Love Diane

Destination: Dubrovnik, Croatia

Victoria Beckham

Hasta luego Mexico lindo! Gracias por hacerme sentir tan bienvenida! I ❤️ Mr. & Mrs. Baston X VB

Destination: Mexico

Joseph Altuzarra, Altuzarra

⛵️🇺🇸

Destination: Sag Harbor, New York

Humberto Leon, Opening Ceremony and Kenzo

The best #daiquiri in the world. La Floridita #cuba🇨🇺 #hemmingwaywasthere

Destination: Cuba

Jeremy Scott

ROMA OH LA LA ! ROMAN HOLIDAY W @shapewithangela 😎✌🏾

Destination: Rome, Italy

Phillip Lim

Destination: Koh Ker, Cambodia

Zac Posen

Paradise in #jamaica 🌴🌺✨

Destination: Jamaica

Dao-Yi Chow, Public School and DKNY

Childhood friends.

Destination: Tokyo, Japan

Tory Burch

Day trip...#Spain

Destination: Spain

Stuart Vevers, Coach

Good night Santa Fe 👋 #DisneyxCoach

Destination: Sante Fe, New Mexico

Brandon Maxwell

And then there were Sheep, SO MANY Sheep! Guten Abend Austria! 🐏🐏🐏

Destination: Austria

Derek Lam

Weekend travels to #Lisbon #Portugal through the lens of #DerekLam10Crosby's @elizabethgiardina.

Destination: Lisbon, Portugal

