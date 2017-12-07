13 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Dazzle in This New Year's Eve

We're vastly approaching 2018 and that means it's time to invest in a beautiful New Year's Eve dress. This is one of the few times of the year that you can go out all out in sequins, minidresses, lace, and the texture of the season: velvet! We've gathered 13 of the best dresses to ring in the new year with style (including the stunner above by Simply Be). Scroll down to check out 12 other winners (including one jumpsuit!) that are worthy of marking a debut on the biggest party night of the year.
VIDEO: 7 Celebs Who Welcomed 2017 with a Heavy Details
1. Sequin Cape Dress by Eloquii
Sparkle and shine at any party you step into with this golden number. Pair with simple extras to let the dress be the star.
$150
2. Embellished front jumpsuit by Ashley Stewart
Forgo a traditional dress for a bedazzled jumpsuit that has massive sex appeal.
$49 (originally $70)
3. sequined sheath dress by Eliza J
The perfect mix of textures! Velvet and sequin combine beautifully on the gold sheath.
$148
4. beaded star dress by Simply Be
Beautiful beading makes this dress feel special. Cluster stars and a v-neck add even more feminine touches.
$215
5. Sequin Velvet Dress by Forever 21+
Long-sleeve minis have had a moment on the red carpet for a few years now. Go for an affordable option with this number.
$38
6. Fringe Dress by Monif C
A simple sheath gets a refreshing makeover with a fringed cape. The beautiful wine color looks great on every skin tone.
$168
7. Velvet draped dress by Rachel Rachel Roy
Go for the textile of the season: velvet! The soft material mixed with this beautiful shade of green feels so luxe. Mix in beautiful jeweled earrings.
$50 (originally $106)
8. Black Sequined Faux Wrap Dress by City Chic
Your figure can get lost in a flowy dress, but this one highlights the smallest part of your waist with a built-in sequin belt.
$70 (originally $99)
9. Voluminous Flared Hi-Lo Dress by DebShops
A mix of volume and color are sure to make you standout, in the best way possible.
$50
10. Tantalizing Twist Dress by Kiyonna
Not every dress option has to be over-the-top for this festive holiday. This one offers a cinched waist and shoulder cutouts that highlight your figure and make you the star.
$50 (originally $106)
11. Flowy Chiffon Dress With Beaded Neckline by Addition Elle
You can never go wrong with a chic LBD. This one has a great bejeweled collar, so you can forgo a necklace.
$140
12. Iconic Elegance Fit and Flare Dress by ModCloth
Go for a layered fit-and-flare design for a stylish (and smart!) silhouette.
$149