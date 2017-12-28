The Best Workout Gear to Get You Motivated for 2018

The Best Workout Gear to Get You Motivated for 2018

Getty Images, Courtesy
December 28, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Kristina Rutkowski

Looking for one way to actually meet your New Year's fitness goals? Why not start with a new gym wardrobe! We rounded up some of the cutest (and functional) pieces to buy now that will have you feeling confident and ready to tackle those resolutions one squat at a time. From moisture wicking fabrics to techy extras, try these new updates that will keep you fashionable and ahead of the class the whole year long.

VIDEO: 5 One-Minute Ways to Feel Your Best

Shop our 12 picks below.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top