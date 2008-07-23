Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
New Style Rules
-
1. Let Your Roots ShowA dark part used to mean you missed a salon visit. But imperfection can be cool, provided roots are only a few shades away from your highlights.
At left: Gwyneth Paltrow
-
2. Go Short for Black TieYes, you can wear an LBD in a formal setting, but choose one with a beautiful detail such as a giant satin bow or a graceful tulip hem.
At left: Charlize Theron in Christian Lacroix
-
3. Stay in SandalsNo need to retire them yet. Strappy footwear looks great for fall with dark stockings (as do peep-toe pumps).
At left: Lucy Liu in Dior shoes
-
4. Grow Out Your Hair at 40Buck the trend to trim your tresses. But condition so your locks are as lush as Halle Berry's (at left). We like Pantene Pro-V Beautiful Lengths conditioner, $4; at drugstores.
-
5. Go SleevelessIt’s time to rethink the jacket for fall-3.1 Phillip Lim, Diane von Furstenberg and Calvin Klein all showed sleeveless ones as a bold new option.
At left: Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of Sex and the City.
-
6. Don't Match Your Stockings to Your ShoesLast year: matching tights and ankle boots. This season: different hues for your heels, tights and-per Proenza Schouler-your gem-tone shift.
At left: Proenza Schouler, Fall 2008
-
7. Pick a Print That Makes You Look SlimmerEspecially if it comes in the form of a flirty little camisole with strategically placed panels to streamline your figure.
At left: Silk Blackberry patched cami, Rebecca Taylor, $250; 914-793-0737.
-
8. Step Out in Colorful LaceFashion insiders normally find it tacky, but on the fall runways of Prada and Jean Paul Gaultier, the styles looked chic in orange, teal and chocolate hues.
At left: Maggie Gyllenhaal in Gaultier Paris
-
9. Mix Your MetalsThat old adage of wearing only silver or gold is gone: An armful of bangles in both-the shinier the ores the better-suddenly feels right.
At left: 18kt-gold Horsebit bracelet, Gucci, $3,990; gucci.com.
Matte sterling-?silver Regal bracelet, Gorjana, $170; gorjana.com.
Leather cuff, Juicy Couture, $58; 646-336-8151.
Vermeil Drop It bangles, Jules Smith, $237/2; julessmithdesigns.com.
Gold-plated and sterling-silver Bali bangles, Gorjana, $115 each; gorjana.com.
Hammered sterling-silver Regal bracelet, Gorjana, $170; gorjana.com.
-
10. Fret No More About HemlinesMom always said a coat should hit right at a dress?s hem, but for once she?s wrong. Designers have been flouting the rule with renewed vigor this season-and you should too.
At left: Katherine Heigl
-
11. Let Your Brows Go NaturalOverly arched is out: The look is thicker but well groomed, like Camilla Belle?s (at left). Try Trish McEvoy Brow Builder gel pen, $32; nordstrom.com.
-
12. Marry Prints and TweedsThink Edwardian heroine meets British schoolboy and wear chiffon ruffles alongside gray glen plaid with abandon.
At left: Chloe, Fall 2008
-
13. Don Sequins During the DayA sparkly cami under your pinstripes just makes work more fun.
At left: Taylor Swift
-
14. Line Your Lower Lash LineBut not in black: Go for a charcoal, taupe or even a mossy green. Try Pop Beauty In-Liner, $16; at sephora.com.
At left: Nicole Richie
-
15. Match Your Necklace and BraceletsSounds old-fashioned, right? It?s not when you put giant cuffs with a wow-of-a-necklace.
At left: Balenciaga, Fall 2008
-
16. Tease Your Hair TallSmooth, flat-ironed hair has been the rule for years, but big hair looked fab on the runways at Christian Dior, where John Galliano orchestrated back-combed 'dos, and at Moschino, where curls were teased into beehives. So grab your fine-toothed comb: You want the lift at the top and back of the head, teasing roots outward several inches. The look is sixties retro, so modernize it with soft curls below the uplift.
At left: Victoria Beckham
-
17. Be a Free Spirit...with fragrance, that is. The concept of having just one signature scent is a tad dated. What’s fresher is to put your favorites in rotation-one day a citrus, the next, a floral.
At left: Daisy Marc Jacobs eau de parfum $72/1.7 oz.; at Bloomingdale's
Burberry the Beat, $62/1.7 oz.; nordstrom.com
Miller Harris Le Petit Grain, $220/3.4 oz.; at Saks Fifth Avenue
-
18. Swap Your Skinny Jeans for Pleated TrousersTry on a pair of fall's tailored pants and notice how the lower waist and trim legs are more flattering than you would think.
-
19. Belt Everything But Your PantsCinch a narrow belt over an evening jacket (as seen on fall runways).
At left: Claudia Schiffer
-
20. Rock Pastels All YearSoft blues, pretty pinks and minty greens aren?t only for spring. Designers such as Chris Benz and Marc Jacobs switched up fall?s predictably dark palette with wool beauties in sherbet hues. Wear the soft stuff in eighties-inspired silhouettes like this voluminous coat. Or go "sexy secretary" with a pastel bow-front satin blouse.
At left: Tropical-wool coat, Chris Benz, $1,175; at Neiman Marcus.
-
21. Wear Horizontal Stripes on TopRelease them from their bad rap as figure detractors: In a fitted top, with leggings and heels, they do good things for your curves (and have classic cool too).
At left: Mariah Carey
1 of 21
Let Your Roots Show
A dark part used to mean you missed a salon visit. But imperfection can be cool, provided roots are only a few shades away from your highlights.
At left: Gwyneth Paltrow
At left: Gwyneth Paltrow
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM