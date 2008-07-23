Smooth, flat-ironed hair has been the rule for years, but big hair looked fab on the runways at Christian Dior, where John Galliano orchestrated back-combed 'dos, and at Moschino, where curls were teased into beehives. So grab your fine-toothed comb: You want the lift at the top and back of the head, teasing roots outward several inches. The look is sixties retro, so modernize it with soft curls below the uplift.



At left: Victoria Beckham