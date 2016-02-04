Shop the Best of the New Spring Fashion Arrivals

Even though we're just at the beginning of February, spring collections are starting to land in stores. We are finally getting a taste of the trends that debuted in September and October and are set to dominate the next several months, so there's no better time than now to shop.
What do you need to know fashion-wise about the season? Multicolored stripes are everything, crisp white blouses are far from basic, silky pajama pants epitomize chic, and feminine Spanish-inspired details are where it's at. From rainbow striped dresses at Sonia Rykiel to block heels courtesy of Tibi, and everything in between, ahead, the best dresses, skirts, accessories, pants, and more that just hit the scene.
1. Dresses
The romantic Spanish-inspired ruffles on Rebecca Taylor’s sweet floral number and Isabal Marant’s cotton-voile mini dress are right on trend, as are the rainbow stripes on Sonia Rykiel’s shift.
Shop (from left): Sonia Rykiel, $1,384; farfetch.com. Étoile Isabel Marant, $500; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Taylor, $575; rebeccataylor.com.
2. Accessories
We’re loving Burberry Prorsum’s new mini belt bag and Jennifer Fisher’s abstract ring. Plus, block heels continue to go strong. Case in point: Tibi’s strappy style.
Shop: Jennifer Fisher ring, $325; net-a-porter.com. Burberry Prorsum bag, $1,369; matchesfashion.com. Tibi sandals, $495; tibi.com.
3. Tops
White blouses are anything but basic thanks to innovative draping techniques and cool cuts, like the new halter neckline, which is the buzz of the season.
Shop (from left): Vivienne Westwood Anglomania, $430; net-a-porter.com. Elizabeth and James, $295; intermixonline.com. Zara, $50; zara.com.
4. Pants
Wide leg pants are chic. Relaxed fits are being finished off with a paper bag waist detail and silky satin fabrics are being used to create pajama vibes.
Shop (from left): A.W.A.K.E., $501; matchesfashion.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $566; farfetch.com. Topshop, $125; topshop.com.
5. Skirts
‘70s-inspired suede is a spring wardrobe must-have, as are textured skirts with colorful bands of lace and embroidery. Plus, seductive shades of nude are a subtle nod to the Victorian trend.
Shop (from left): Philosophy, $690; marissacollections.com. Whistles, $340; whistles.com. BCBG, $398; bcbg.com.