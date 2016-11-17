5 New Layering Fashion Formulas to Commit to Memory

I know how to layer. You know how to layer. We all know how to layer. It's one of those routine things that everyone does in life without thinking, like eating or breathing. You're cold, you throw on a long-sleeve tee. Still cold, and you add a sweater or hoodie. Still cold? You pile a chunky knit, a puffer—anything with maximum insulation—onto the heap.

To that we say, we can all do better. Instead of the usual button-down-and-sweater pairing that you had on repeat last year, consider a tie-neck blouse with marinière stripes, and a metallic bomber. Or, treat your turtleneck (here are 15 options if you happen to be looking for one) as a base and style it with a faux fur vest, a pleated skirt, and an enveloping coat. Call us sartorial mathematicians, because we added and subtracted the essentials, and conceived five new, fresh layering formulas to help you up your style quotient for the season while staying warm.