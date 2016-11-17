5 New Layering Fashion Formulas to Commit to Memory

I know how to layer. You know how to layer. We all know how to layer. It's one of those routine things that everyone does in life without thinking, like eating or breathing. You're cold, you throw on a long-sleeve tee. Still cold, and you add a sweater or hoodie. Still cold? You pile a chunky knit, a puffer—anything with maximum insulation—onto the heap.
To that we say, we can all do better. Instead of the usual button-down-and-sweater pairing that you had on repeat last year, consider a tie-neck blouse with marinière stripes, and a metallic bomber. Or, treat your turtleneck (here are 15 options if you happen to be looking for one) as a base and style it with a faux fur vest, a pleated skirt, and an enveloping coat. Call us sartorial mathematicians, because we added and subtracted the essentials, and conceived five new, fresh layering formulas to help you up your style quotient for the season while staying warm.
-
1. SWEATER DRESS + RAIN COAT + LEGGINGS
A layering formula perfect for rainy days—a shell of protection from the elements, warmth and insulation on the inside.
Shop the look: River Island knit dress, $96; riverisland.com. Stutterheim raincoat, $239; endclothing.com. Madewell knit leggings, $35; madewell.com. Theory bag, $395; theory.com.
-
2. TURTLENECK + DRESS + BELT
A unseasonal dress gets a winter makeover with a turtleneck as a base layer. Cinch with a belt to pull it all together.
Shop the look: H&M turtleneck, $10; hm.com. Elizabeth and James dress, $385; net-a-porter.com. McQ Alexander McQueen belt, $189; stylebop.com.
-
3. TURTLENECK + SWEATER + SUIT SEPARATES
Double up on sweaters for extra chilly days, as long as you choose ones finely spun to eliminate unnecessary bulk.
Shop the look: Uniqlo turtleneck, $15; uniqlo.com. Zara sweater, $40; zara.com. J.Crew blazer, $160 (orginally $228); jcrew.com. J.Crew trousers, $138; jcrew.com.
-
4. TIE-NECK BLOUSE + SWEATER + BOMBER
Upgrade your button-down-and-sweater pairing with a combo that boasts a little more pizzazz: a floral tie-neck blouse, a nautical knit, and a flashy bomber.
Shop the look: Tory Burch blouse, $195 (originally $325); toryburch.com. Raey sweater, $270; matchesfashion.com. Zara bomber, $70; zara.com. Elie Tahari trousers, $280; farfetch.com.
-
5. TURTLENECK + FAUX FUR VEST + COCOON COAT
A fashion template for evening-status layers: a neutral turtleneck knit with a metallic pleated skirt, complete with a faux fur vest (belt it over the separates) and an enveloping coat.
Shop the look: H&M turtleneck, $25; hm.com. Topshop skirt, $95; topshop.com. Zara vest, $70; zara.com. Wilfred coat, $325; aritzia.com. Isabel Marant belt, $115; modaoperandi.com.