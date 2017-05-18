Net-a-Porter x Chloé Is Here with Dreamy ’70s Vacay Vibes

If you’re on the hunt for bohemian summer-ready pieces, then the newest Chloé collection for Net-a-Porter quite literally has you covered. Launching globally today exclusively on net-a-porter.com, the new Chloé capsule is an ode to a breezy Ibiza vacay in the sunny '70s.
The dreamy collection features floaty silhouettes, boho metallics, and floral firework prints, matching Chloé’s signature romantic free spirit vibe.
Hop over to net-a-porter.com to shop this exclusive 26 piece collection with prices starting at $355, or shop our favorite picks below.
-
1. GOLD NILE BAG
$1,815
-
2. FRINGE PONCHO
$1,795
-
3. TASSEL NECKLACE
$755
-
4. FLORAL METALLIC MAXI
$3,950
-
5. GOLD-TONE SUNGLASSES
$525
-
6. cropped embroidered jeans
$1,095
-
7. BOW-DETAILED LEATHER SANDALS
$910
-
8. RUFFLED LACE AND CHIFFON DRESS
$3,750
-
9. PATCHWORK DREW MINI SHOULDER BAG
$2,715
-
10. GOLD FRINGE HOOP EARRINGS
$620