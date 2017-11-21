Net-a-Porter's President Shares Her Current (and Forever) Obsessions

If you’re ever fallen into Net-a-Porter’s bottomless pit of designer shopping, you have Alison Loehnis to thank. The company’s president, who's celebrating 10 years with the e-retailer, is the one who signs off any everything that makes the site so irresistible—from its sleek design to top notch customer service to enough amazing product to keep you debating for hours.
Needless to say, she’s got great taste. For our December 2017 issue, we asked the style insider to share a few of her favorite things. Keep scrolling for her picks! And for more stories like this, pick up the December issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.
-
1. Fitted Jackets
"My everyday jacket is a shrunken schoolboy blazer. Saint Laurent makes a great one." (Link to a similar style below.)
Saint Laurent available at net-a-porter.com | $2,990
-
2. Menswear Timepiece
"I wear my vintage Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch with everything."
Audemars Piguet available at audemarspiguet.com | $44,100
-
3. Fine Art
"Whenever I’m in Italy, I do a hunt for the nearest Caravaggio painting."
-
4. Frédéric Malle’s Carnal Flower
"This has been my go-to perfume since it came out. It's a part of me now."
Frederic Malle available at net-a-porter.com | $390/3.4 fl.oz
-
5. New York Shopping
"I'm such a summer person and Manhattan boutique Warm has the best selection of beachy pieces. I love how they put it all together."
-
6. Gianvito Rossi Sandals
"Their 'Portofino' style is my perfect shoe, so I just keep buying it in new colors."
Gianvito Rossi available at net-a-porter.com | $815
-
7. Family Vacations
"Last summer my family took a road trip from California to the Grand Canyon and the Amangiri resort in Utah."
-
8. Podcasts
"My favorite download these days is BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. The show's host, Kirsty Young, asks people in the media about the music they’d want with them on an abandoned island."
-
9. Ruffled Blouses
"This Frame design incorporates two things I can’t get enough of: white blouses and Victoriana details." (Link to similar style below.)
Frame Denim available at frame-denim.com | $289
-
10. Eyeliner
"I’m not super into makeup, but this Tom Ford pencil is a must for me."
Tom Ford available at net-a-porter.com | $47
-
11. Long Sleeve Maxi Dresses
"Alessandra Rich made some amazing options this season—I love the high neckline on this one."
Alessandra Rich available at net-a-porter.com | $2,125
-
12. The Metropolitan Museum of Art
"As a native New Yorker, I’m very fond of the Met. I have so many wonderful childhood memories of visiting the Egyptian wing."
-
13. SPF Protection, Always
"Hampton Sun is my No. 1 sunscreen brand."
Hampton Sun available at hampton suncare.com | $36