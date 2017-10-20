A $5,695 French-Fry Purse and More Fancy Gifts That the Rich Are Buying for Christmas

The season for giving (and spending a ton of money) is almost here. And the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book has the fanciest gifts. For 10 years, the retailer has been showcasing the most drool-worthy presents available, and they really outdid themselves this year.
Of course, your usual fancy jewels are on the roster, but there are also some unexpected items—like an over-the-top water bottle (yes, a water bottle) and a purse that's shaped like a french-fry carton covered in blinding crystals.
VIDEO: 5 Outrageous Neiman Marcus Holiday Gifts
The big spenders are not holding back this year. Keep scrolling to find out about the craziest, most luxurious gifts from the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book.
-
1. Bayco Zambian Emerald & Diamond Ring in Platinum
Here's what over 15 carats of emeralds and diamonds looks like. And no, that price tag is not a typo.
$640,000
-
2. Jay Strongwater Santa's Musical Workshop Figurine
Why buy a $10 Santa Claus figurine when you can have this hand-painted option that's set with Swarovski crystals?
$3,800
-
3. Roe Caviar Sturgeon Caviar
Measly tins of popcorn aren't going to cut it, if you really want to impress. But you can score a few scoops of caviar for $695.
$695
-
4. Viktor & Rolf Limited Edition Flowerbomb with Swarovski Crystals
Perfume isn't only made for smelling good. The bottles are legit art pieces, and this one is the Mona Lisa.
$2,500
-
5. AERIN Shagreen Mahjong Set
Here's a card-game set that will impress all of your guests this holiday season.
$1,250
-
6. La Mer Genaissance de La Mer
The brand that supermodels—like Naomi Campbell—swearby has launched a new serum that's made to literally give your skin new life.
$630
-
7. S'well Brilliance 17-oz. Reusable Bottle
Hey, water just tastes better when you're drinking it from a pink, Swarovski-encrusted bottle.
$1,500
-
8. Ralph Lauren Home Paxton Mixology BoxRalph Lauren Home made cocktail making super chic with this leather and wood set.
$4,995
-
9. Judith Leiber Couture French Fries Rainbow Clutch Bag
The french-fry lover in your life will enjoy this magical clutch without worrying about the calories.
$5,695
-
10. Ermenegildo Zegna Pelle Tessuto Woven Calf Leather Domino Set
Here's the classiest set of dominos you'll ever see.
$1,195
-
11. Daum Lhiver en Soi Figurine
Every posh home needs a chic figurine. This French design will make a classy statement on any shelf.
$6,500
-
12. Elisabeth Weinstock Matte Snakeskin Baseball Bat
Baseball fans will definitely appreciate this Italian-made bat.
$850
-
13. MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Moose Head
What's better than having a giant faux moose head hanging on your wall? How about a chic checkered print one that costs a cool $15,000.
$15,000
-
14. Chopard Happy Spirit 18k White Gold Diamond Y-Drop Statement Necklace
698 diamonds. That's all I'm going to say.
$118,560
-
15. CHANEL SUBLIMAGE LE COFFRET ULTIMATE SKIN REGENERA
After you treat your skin with the anti-aging benefits of these moisturizers, you can keep the luxurious box to store trinkets and jewelry.
$625
-
16. Assael Angel Skin Coral/Diamond Earrings
Here's a gorgeous pair of earrings that will make any lady feel like royalty.
$100,000
-
17. Assouline Publishing Impossible Collection of Golf
This is the ultimate coffee table book for golf lovers. It includes 200 pages that explore the world's most fascinating golf courses.
$945
-
18. Chopard Happy Diamond Butterfly 18k Rose Gold Amethyst & Pink Sapphire Watch
The name of this luxurious timepiece says it all. Unwrapping this beautiful watch would make anyone feel happy.
$29,590
-
19. BrewArt BeerDroid Beer Brewing Station
$835
-
20. PIAGET Possession 18K White Gold Diamond Open Bangle
And this 10.65-carat diamond bracelet is blinding.
$70,000