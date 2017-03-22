Before You Watch Another Basketball Game, Go to Forever 21

You love your home team, but the clothing options found in a basketball arena's kiosk and stores often just aren't up to par for your fashionista sensibilities—or wallet. This is where Forever 21 comes in: The retailer has launched a limited-edition collaboration with the NBA.

What that means is next time you catch a game—from the comfort of your couch, courtside (à la Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy) or even in the nosebleeds—you will have so many more adorable options.

Forever 21 describes the new 37-piece women’s and men’s capsule collection as "fashion-forward sportswear styles" and the limited line—which marks the fourth consecutive year that the two organizations have collaborated—includes baseball tees, bodysuits, mesh tanks, shorts, cropped and sleeveless hoodies, and windbreaker jackets for women. As for the guys? Long-sleeve tops, nylon jackets, basketball shorts, tees, and hoodies are among the styles. Bonus: Prices range from $16 to $40.

The Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors are featured in the collection, covering teams from coast to coast.

Scroll down below to see some of the cutest items from the new collection, available now at forever21.com.