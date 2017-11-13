Navy Is The New Black When It Comes To Footwear

Tired of wearing a lot of black when it comes to your footwear, but not sure that a bold hue is for you? Look to navy to help you venture out of your comfort zone. It's incredibly versatile and can be casual or pair nicely with a ballgown. We gathered 11 essential styles that every woman should have in her shoe closet. Whether you're off for a casual weekend ahead or a black tie affair, opt for navy. We promise you wont be disappointed.
VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds
-
1. Midi Booties
These will bring your cropped, flare pants to new heights.
Trademark | $798
-
2. Slingback Kitten Heels
Nothing says feminine like a touch of velvet.
Prada | $525
-
3. Combat Boot
For a subtle spin on the edgy combat, opt for navy.
Doc Marten | $135
-
4. Embellished Mules
Evening shoes for day or night are always a must.
Tory Burch | $380
-
5. Classic Sneaker
Common Projects hits the fashion and comfort mark with these.
Common Projects | $410
-
6. Block Heels
Suede is the perfect material to take you from season to season.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh | $454
-
7. Satin Loafers
Minimal and chic, the perfect silhouette for any outfit day or night.
The Row | $975
-
8. Cold Weather Boot
Sleek and rugged, these faux fur boots will take you through the chilliest of days.
Stuart Weitzman | $535
-
9. Velvet Slides
For those days you want a little extra comfort but don't want to forgo style.
Chloe | $555
-
10. Kitten Heels
Classic and ultra feminine.
Everlane | $155
-
11. Strappy Heel
This is guaranteed to add the perfect amount of sexy to any look.
Nine West | $89