Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Nature
-
1. J. Crew
-
2. Prada
Leather suede and molded-plastic heels, $790; at select Nordstrom stores.
-
3. Marc Jacobs
Orange leather pouch with gold frog, $795; 212-343-1490.
-
4. Dior Fine Jewelry
Ring of 18kt yellow gold, diamonds, morganite, tsavorite garnet, sapphire emerald and spinel, price upon request; 212-931-2950.
-
5. Philippe Ferrandis
Necklace of brass, copper plate, enamel, Swarovski crystals, mother-of-pearl and shell, $6,200; philippeferrandis.com for stores.
Shop this trend here!
-
6. Gucci
Bracelet of 18kt gold, malachite, tiger's-eye, sugilite and enamel, $5,050; gucci.com for stores.
-
7. Kenneth Jay Lane
Pin of faux turquoise and coral cabochons, $95; 877-953-5264.
See more Spring Trends!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM