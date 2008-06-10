Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Naturalist
1. Cameron DiazWhat Happens in Vegas star is never more comfortable than when she is in a pair of perfectly fitted jeans and an easy top. "I don't like overdone or being too put-together," our June cover girl told us. "I like casual chic. Eclectic style. I want to feel like I can go anywhere, whatever I'm wearing." She added quirk to her simple basics with sexy peep-toe flats and earthy jewelry.
2. Kate HudsonIn a smocked maxidress, Hudson showed off her offbeat-but sophisticated-style. Layered necklaces and loose locks gave the patterned dress her personal stamp.
3. Natalie PortmanThe socially-aware star won't sacrifice her beliefs for style-she punched up a 3.1 Phillip Lim dress with cruelty-free satin sandals. "I dress in what's comfortable," Portman told In Style. "The bigger the pants, the softer the shirt, the better. Personal touches are great."
4. Courteney CoxDirt lead Courteney Cox doesn't sweat it when it comes to style. "I don't have a lot of clothes," she has said. "I like things that are comfortable." At a recent charity event, Cox paired worn-in jeans with a screen-printed tee for an easy look that showed off her natural beauty.
5. Jennifer AnistonThe only thing easier than Aniston's mega-watt smile is her easy way with clothes. The He's Just Not That Into You star is most frequently spotted in plain old jeans and a T-shirt. Her secret to simplicity? A perfect fit that shows off her flawless figure.
6. Mandy MooreMandy Moore loves free-flowing dresses like the romantic fuchsia number she wore to the Because I Said So premiere. "It all goes back to wanting to be an individual," Moore told In Style. "My style has evolved as I've become more aware of myself as well as what looks good on me-and what doesn't."
7. Alicia SilverstoneActress Alicia Silverstone is as celebrated for her eco activism as she is for her roles in movies like Clueless. Her leather-and fur-free wardrobe is a mishmash of vintage and cutting-edge green labels.
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM