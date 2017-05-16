Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Natalie Portman's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
-
1. At the Miss Dior Perfume Launch, 2017
Portman looked elegant in a blue velvet Dior gown in her return to the public eye, less than three months after welcoming her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The mom-of-two completed her look with a loose chignon and strappy Dior sandals to launch the Miss Dior fragrance at Château de La Colle Noire in France.
-
2. At the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival
The star mom stunned at the Toronto premiere of her film, A Tale of Love and Darkness, in a nude one-shoulder gown and bold pink lip.
-
3. At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival
The actress was a vision in red at the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the opening ceremony and Standing Tall premiere. She paired her strapless column dress with a sleek blowout and diamond drop earrings, giving off a classic Hollywood vibe.
-
4. At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
At the 2015 Academy Awards, Portman stunned in a white long-sleeved sheath dress with green drop earrings. A side-parted updo and soft pink lip completed the look.
-
5. At the Berlin premiere of As We Were Dreaming
At the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, the actress looked like a princess in a light pink strapless dress with a tribal print peeking through.
-
6. At the Berlin premiere of Knight of Cups
At the German premiere of her film, Portman stunned in a strapless mixed media gown featuring a velvet bodice and ruffled satin skirt.
-
7. At the Berlin premiere of Thor: The Dark World
At the German premiere of her new film, Portman channeled Cinderella in a strapless light blue dress. She accessorized with a black belt, stunning statement ring, and sleek updo.
-
8. At the 2013 New York City Ballet Fall Gala
The stunning mom perfected the art of colorblocking at the 2013 New York City Ballet Fall Gala in a strapless dress featuring blocks of periwinkle, marigold, and charcoal. Her windswept blowout gave the look an ethereal feel.
-
9. At the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party
The Black Swan star stunned in a white gown with a black asymmetrical bow at the 2013 Oscars. Her green drop earrings were the perfect complement to the black and white dress.
-
10. At the 2012 New York City Ballet Spring Gala
The actress selected a navy halter gown with tulle tiers for the New York City Ballet's 2012 Spring Gala. She paired the dress with a soft updo, showing off its unique neckline.
-
11. At the 2012 Academy Awards
Portman channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the 2012 Oscars in a strapless red dress and diamond collar necklace.
-
12. At the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Portman wore a strapless dress with a rose embellishment to the 18th Annual SAG Awards. A braided updo and dramatic eye gave a Grecian feel to the gown.
-
13. At the 2012 Golden Globes
In one of her most memorable fashion moments, the actress stunned in a strapless pink gown with a red accent and miniature train at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.
-
14. At the 2011 Academy Awards
The pregnant star selected a purple off-the-shoulder gown for the 2011 Oscars. She paired the look with cascading waves, a metallic clutch, and strappy sandals.
-
15. At the 2011 SAG Awards
The pregnant star showed off her baby bump at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a white strapless gown.
-
16. At the 2011 Golden Globes
The expectant star made headlines in a pink strapless dress with a red rose embellishment at the 68th Annual Golden globes, where she took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.
-
17. At the New York premiere of Black Swan
The Black Swan star cut an elegant silhouette at the N.Y.C. premiere of her film in an off-the-shoulder black dress and bold red lip. She later won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film.
-
18. At the Venice premiere of Black Swan
The star upstaged the red carpet itself in an embellished crimson cap-sleeved gown at the premiere of her new film during the 2010 Venice International Film Festival.
-
19. At the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
Portman's white dress at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2008 benefit was an architectural masterpiece. Between the one-shoulder neckline, ruffled skirt, and winged top, she looked every bit the ballerina that she played in the acclaimed 2010 film, Black Swan.
-
20. At the 2005 Academy Awards
Portman wowed in a plunging sheer gown with waist-hugging belts and a matching headband at the 2005 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Closer.
-
21. At the 2005 Golden Globes
The young star wore a belted slip dress with a ruffled hem to the 62nd Annual Golden Globes. Her curly lob and layered necklace gave the silky dress a bohemian vibe.
-
22. At the Americans for the Arts' 7th Annual National Arts Awards
The young actress showed off her trim figure in a body-hugging red dress for the National Arts Awards in N.Y.C., where the Star Wars star was an honoree.
1 of 22
At the Miss Dior Perfume Launch, 2017
Portman looked elegant in a blue velvet Dior gown in her return to the public eye, less than three months after welcoming her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The mom-of-two completed her look with a loose chignon and strappy Dior sandals to launch the Miss Dior fragrance at Château de La Colle Noire in France.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
These Sneakers Are Actually Made from Trees
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM