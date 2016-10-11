Nasty Gal's Sophia Amoruso on What It Means to Be a Girlboss

Sophia Amoruso, founder and executive chairman of Nasty Gal and the original #girlboss, knows a thing or two about how to kill it at the office. As a follow-up to her autobiography Girlboss ($12; amazon.com), Amoruso just released her latest book, a coffee table tome called Nasty Galaxy ($22; amazon.com), which she calls a "life bible." But career advice and life hacks aside, the author and entrepreneur says the most important thing she wants women and young girls to take away from her writing is an understanding that you can achieve your goals at any age. In honor of International Day of the Girl, a day the recognizes the unique challenges that girls around the world face, InStyle asked Amoruso to describe how women of all ages can embody the essence of a girlboss.

"I hope that what I write appeals to, like, women of all ages, because I think people are just aging differently nowadays," says Amoruso. "I really think that the millennial generation and my generation plan to stay active and pursuing our goals much longer. For women who are just entering the workforce or women who have left the workforce for a while and are just getting back into it, I hope that my story can inspire them to embrace new starts."

RELATED: Sophia Amoruso on Her New Book, Nasty Galaxy, and Gwenyth Paltrow's Public Restroom Preferences

Amoruso is kicking off a book tour to celebrate the release of Nasty Galaxy and says that her favorite part of being on the road isn't meeting the readers—it's watching young girls who attend her book events meet each other. "There’s really no place for girls who are stoked and ambitious and curious and stylish to congregate, so it's really special when I see girls standing in line exchanging business cards and making friends, and at a Barnes & Noble where I'm doing a book signing," Amoruso explains. "We once had 400 girls singing 'Happy Birthday' to an 18-year-old who came to my event by herself to get her book signed on her birthday, so it’s those fun, unexpected moments that make what I do about way more than a book, and that’s what I’m most proud of."

Help girls around the world by buying a limited-edition InStyle designer tote in support of Let Girls Learn. Shop our collection of exclusive designs from Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg, DKNY, Jason Wu, Narciso Rodriguez, Prabal Gurung, Tanya Taylor.