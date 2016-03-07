14 Pictures That Prove Nancy Reagan Was the Original Lady in Red

Former first lady Nancy Reagan, who died Sunday at the age of 94, was beloved for her timeless grace and elegance—she was influential in every sense of the word, especially when it came to her inimitable style. Standing at 5-foot-4, Reagan may have been diminutive in size, but she more than made up for it with her great fashion presence and strong sartorial sensibility. Her favorite color was, after all, siren red.

"I always liked red. It's a picker-upper," she once said about her preference for the unapologetically bold hue. The unforgettable Adolfo suit that she wore to husband Ronald Reagan's swearing-in ceremony in 1981 was the first to launch an eight-year parade of exquisite gowns, lace dresses, and sophisticated skirt sets, each saturated in the fiery shade. But the "Reagan red" wasn't her only trademark that left a deep imprint in history (she was single-handedly responsible for making red the Republican color), her appreciation for designers, her no-frills approach to dressing, and her impeccably put-together outfits set the precedent of First Lady fashion for decades to come.

Scroll through to see the 13 other times the former first lady rocked the Reagan red.

