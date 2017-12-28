The Most Naked Fashion Moments of 2017

As time goes on, it seems that fashion gets progressively more naked. From the Kardashians and the Hadids to pretty much everyone who stepped out this year, the hottest looks have bared skin galore.
Scroll down below to see the sheerest and most borderline-naked moments of 2017.
-
1. Cara Delevingne
in Atelier Versace at the Mexico City premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
-
2. Kim Kardashian West
in N.Y.C. during Fashion Week.
-
3. Sara Sampaio
in Naeem Khan at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Shanghai, China.
-
4. Gabrielle Union
in Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
-
5. Paris Jackson
in Dior at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
6. Jennifer Lawrence
in Atelier Versace at the U.K. premiere of Mother!
-
7. Bella Hadid
in Dior at Dior's Masquerade Ball in Paris.
-
8. Emily Ratajkowski
in Peter Dundas at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Nelyubov (Loveless).
-
9. Bella Hadid
in Ralph & Russo at the Amfar Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France.
-
10. Bella Hadid
at the Met Gala after-party in N.Y.C.
-
11. Halle Berry
in Atelier Versace at the Met Gala.
-
12. Kim Kardashian West
in N.Y.C.
-
13. Kendall Jenner
in La Perla Haute Couture at the Met Gala.
-
14. Heidi Klum
in Dundas at the VMAs.