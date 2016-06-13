The 12 Prettiest Nail Polish and Sandal Pairings to Try This Summer

Blame it on the lazy girl that chills inside all of us, but we're wholeheartedly embracing slides this summer, first and foremost, for their easy, fuss-free nature. You can step, slide, and breeze out the door in seconds. No lacing, no tying, no hassle. And for that reason (and also because they're insanely chic), slides have topped our shopping lists for the summer.
But slides have come a long way from shower shoes in the '90s or the sporty Birkenstock-like ones from last year. This new crop boasts sleek silhouettes, thin soles, and either supremely minimalist designs or a more-is-more attitude. And we really can't get enough. In a sartorial salute to slides, we rounded up 12 styles and matched them with the prettiest nail polish shades, so that you can literally put your best foot forward this summer.
Market by Priya Rao and Selene Milano
-
1. Emerald Polish + Gold Straps
Ground high-shine metallics with a deep, lustrous emerald green.
Shop the pairing: Jin Soon nail polish in Metaphor, $18; jinsoon.com. & Other Stories slides, $75; stories.com.
-
2. Sandy Neutral + Burnt Coral
Create a desert color palette with a deep sandy polish and a rustic orange wedge.
Shop the pairing: OPI nail polish in San Tan-Tonio, $8; amazon.com. Rachel Comey wedge, $437; rachelcomey.com.
-
3. Liquid Metal + Silvery Accents
Pick up on the silver from the single straps and carry it over to your polish.
Shop the pairing: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel nail polish in Buffalo Nickel, $8; walmart.com. Zara slides, $30; zara.com.
-
4. Vibrant Violet + Moss Green
Play up color contrast with an understated pair of moss green sandals with a vibrant violet polish. Unexpected and wonderfully eccentric at the same time.
Shop the pairing: Maybelline nail polish in Deep in Violet, $4; maybelline.com. Asos sandals, $33; asos.com.
-
5. Traffic-Stopping Yellow + Flower Power Blues
Complete this sandal's flower motif with a traffic-stopping yellow polish.
Shop the pairing: RGB Cosmetics nail polish in Taxi, $18; rgbcosmetics.com. Paula Cademartori sandals, $419 (originally $599); matchesfashion.com.
-
6. Inky Black + Croc Slides
Channel your inner badass with a cool coat of black polish that perfectly complements this equally cool croc pair.
Shop the pairing: Gucci nail polish in Iconic Black, $29; gucci.com. Dries Van Noten slides, $396 (originally $565); totokaelo.com.
-
7. Safe Neutral + A Colorful Knot
With a statement shoe as loud as this colorful knotted wedge, you'll want to keep other distractions to a minimum.
Shop the pairing: Tom Ford nail polish in Toasted Sugar, $35; bloomingdales.com. Chloe sandals, $519 (originally $865); net-a-porter.com.
-
8. Mint Green + Minimalist Black
The easiest way to make these black sandals feel brand new? With a fresh layer of mint green.
Shop the pairing: Essie nail polish in Mint Candy Apple, $9; essie.com. Vince sandals, $123 (originally $175); bloomingdales.com.
-
9. Siren Red + Frayed Denim
Elevate a pair of frayed denim slip-ons with a fiery shade of red. Slip on a little white dress and you've got yourself a chic Fourth of July outfit.
Shop the pairing: Christian Louboutin nail polish in Edgypopi, $50; christianlouboutin.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $235; saksfifthavenue.com.
-
10. Shimmery Green + Metallic-Accented Mules
Mix metals with a shimmery emerald and a gilded platform mule.
Shop the pairing: Chanel nail polish in Emeraude, $28; chanel.com. Rosetta Getty mules, $850; farfetch.com.
-
11. Pretty Pale Pink + Woven Plaid
A woven plaid slide gets the girly treatment with an oversize bow and a coat of the prettiest ballerina pink polish.
Shop the pairing: Yves Saint Laurent nail polish in Rose Romantique, $25; nordstrom.com. Brother Vellies sandals, $285; brothervellies.com.
-
12. Classic Red + Clear Vinyl
Give these clear vinyl sandals a much-needed pop of color with a shade as timeless as rouge.
Shop the pairing: Dior nail polish in Rouge, $27; sephora.com. Maryam Nassir Zadeh sandals, $262 (originally $385); ssense.com.