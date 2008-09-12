Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
My Favorite Things
-
1. My Tuxedo"What man doesn't look great in a tux? I've had my Ralph Lauren tuxedo for 15 years. When I wear it, I feel like I'm stepping onto a suave 1930s film set where all are living New York's high life, like in The Thin Man."
Classic Peak Lapel Tuxedo, Ralph Lauren, $1,495; buy online now at ralphlauren.com
-
2. Thoughtful Gifts"I buy gifts for friends at Tiffany's. My own cuff links from there say 'Make It Work' on them."
Engravable Metropolis cuff links, Tiffany & Co., $195; buy online now at tiffany.com
-
3. Playing Games"I enjoy playing cards, and my favorite board game is Trivial Pursuit."
167 button playing-card set with case, Asprey, $425; call 212-688-1811
-
4. Happy Hour"My drink of choice is a Manhattan on the rocks."
Torneo double old-fashioned glass, Mikasa, $80/set of four and decanter; buy online now at mikasaandcompany.com
-
5. Cartier Ballon Bleu Watch"I would love to receive [this] watch-I would never take it off."
18kt white gold Ballon Bleu watch with alligator strap, Cartier, $18,600; buy online at cartier.com or call 1-800-CARTIER
-
6. Shopping"Go with a list, and ask yourself certain questions. If an item of clothing is on sale, would you buy it if it were full price? Will it transition from day to night? Do you really need it? If the answer is no, that doesn't means you shouldn't buy it, but how much do you want it?"
