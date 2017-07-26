The Must-See Fashion Looks of the Week: Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and More

The Must-See Fashion Looks of the Week: Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and More
July 26, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
by: InStyle Staff

This week in summer fashion was jam-packed with party and premiere looks, and celebrities brought the heat.

The Hollywood stars shined in their designs, and we were treated to a runway of effortlessly stylish pieces, including Cara Delevingne's latest (and arguably greatest) red carpet look. Count on Delevingne to turn any red carpet into a high fashion runway.

While at the London premiere of her latest film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Delevingne stunned in a borrowed-from-the-boys suit (sans shirt, of course) and jaw-dropping accessories: a black headband, crystal-adorned sandals, and a scene-stealing crystal shoulder necklace.

See some of our other favorites below to get your fix of fabulous fashion.

