The Must-See Fashion Looks of the Week: Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and More

This week in summer fashion was jam-packed with party and premiere looks, and celebrities brought the heat.
The Hollywood stars shined in their designs, and we were treated to a runway of effortlessly stylish pieces, including Cara Delevingne's latest (and arguably greatest) red carpet look. Count on Delevingne to turn any red carpet into a high fashion runway.
While at the London premiere of her latest film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Delevingne stunned in a borrowed-from-the-boys suit (sans shirt, of course) and jaw-dropping accessories: a black headband, crystal-adorned sandals, and a scene-stealing crystal shoulder necklace.
See some of our other favorites below to get your fix of fabulous fashion.
-
1. Rihanna
Rihanna, Queen of Fashion and General Badassery, had our jaws dropping when she arrived at the London premiere of Valerian, wearing a red off-the-shoulder gown with a voluminous skirt. Glimmering Chopard jewelry (including, yes, a watch) completed her show-stopping look.
-
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is back at it again with the chic summer looks. While out in New York City, Chopra donned a pastel pink romper with flowing sleeves and a keyhole neckline, nude pumps, and on-trend round sunglasses.
-
3. Leighton Meester
Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester wore the most perfect summer outfit to the Sunglass Hut Made for Summer event over the weekend. The actress wore an asymmetrical sleeve floral frock, strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals in a neighboring color, and a pair of hoop earrings.
-
4. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung wowed at Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con party in a high-sheen suit (sans top) by Marissa Webb. The actress’s champagne ensemble included matching sandals, a mini top handle bag, and metallic drop earrings.