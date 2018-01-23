Can I Get Multiple Outfits Out of One Pair of Pants If They're Not Boring and Black?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you're finally hitting the gym, smashing new goals at work, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the beginning of a new year, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.
There are few things as useful as a well-tailored pair of black pants. They go with literally everything, from that worn-out college sweatshirt you'll never throw out to the super pricey blazer you invested in that instantly gives you confidence. But what about those pants you've been seeing all your favorite street style stars wearing? The printed ones, the wide leg ones, the ones with a little more personality? Can you wear those more than once? Can you wear those to more than one place? Short answer: yes.
-
To a big meeting
Even a patterned pant can be worn in the workplace. Tone the look down with a well-fitted blazer and a neutral tone flat.
Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com; Bardot Boyfriend Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com; Tod's Gommini Covered Double T Loafer, $495; nordstrom.com
-
To Sunday brunch
Brunch does not need to mean "sweatpants." You can still look put together by pairing a great pant with a chunky knit.
Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com; Topshop Flare Cuff Turtleneck Sweater, $80; nordstrom.com; BP Lance Block Heel Bootie, $90; nordstrom.com
-
Walking your dog
Whether you're running out for a cup of coffee or taking your adorable dog on a 20-minute walk, you never know who you can run into when you're "just stepping out." Find a super cozy pullover that's sporty enough for a stroll but fitted enough to say "put together."
Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com; Nike Women's Thermal Pullover Training Top, $95; nordstrom.com; Steve Madden Lancer Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com
-
First Date
No. You don't have to buy something new for every first date. Wear your favorite pair of pants with a shirt that has a fun detail, like ruffles, to add an element of surprise.
Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com, Halogen Ruffle Sleeve Poplin Top, $42; nordstrom.com; BP Hoop Earrings, $10; nordstrom.com; Imagine by Vince Camuto Oya Asymmetrical Pointy Toe Pump, $50; nordstrom.com
-
Girls Night Out
Believe it or not, your favorite work pant can take you to drinks with your best friends. Add a sexy bodysuit and some accessories and voila, new look, new you.
Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com, AFRM Lace Bodysuit, $50; nordstrom.com; Ettika Charm Layered Choker, $40; nordstrom.com