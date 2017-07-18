The Man Repeller's Latest Shoe Collection Is Every Fashion Girl's Dream

Leandra Medine is at it again, making us fall in love with her quirky designs and impeccable eye for details. This time, the world-famous fashion blogger is helping us capture her signature style this summer with another shoe collection from her MR by Man Repeller line, which is exclusively sold at Net-a-Porter.
The roster includes six chic designs, and each style can easily transform a boring outfit into a winning fashion moment. All you need to spice up your average T-shirt and denim shorts are the red, white, and blue slides. And you're good to go.
Just like so many other brands, Medine is definitely on board with the comfortable-shoe movement that's taking over the fashion scene. So you'll find easy-to-walk-in wedges, kitten heels, and clogs in the mix.
Check out all of the stand-out shoes from the latest MR by Man Repeller below.
1. Kitten Heel Embellished Linen Pumps
2. Woven Canvas Clogs
MR by Man Repeller | $425
3. Wicker Wedge Satin Sandals
4. Kitten Heel Embroidered Raffia Pumps
5. Straps canvas-trimmed patent-leather sandals
MR by Man Repeller | $325
6. Wicker Wedge PVC Sandals