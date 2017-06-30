They don't call Paris the City of Love for nothing. Bradley Cooper and model girlfriend Irina Shayk stepped out in the romantic city to walk the carpet at L'Oréal's Red Obsession Party. The gorgeous pair caught more than a few eyes during their date night, as they smiled for photographers with arms around one another and mingled with other partygoers. Cooper was so taken with his glamorous girlfriend that he couldn't resist leaning in and stealing a sweet kiss from the striking 30-year-old at one point during the evening.