Mar 4, 2018 @ 8:15 PM
Most Stylish Celebrity Couples
-
1. MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY AND CAMILA ALVESMatthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves are red carpet darlings in every sense of the word. While out and about in L.A. or making their red carpet rounds, this star couple never disappoints. Case in point: their flawless ensembles at the 2015 SAG Awards (pictured).
-
2. Ciara and Russell Wilson
Newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson were spotted out and about in London the day after they were married in a secret wedding at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England looking very much in sync. Stepping out of the Burberry store on Regent Street, Ciara looked radiant in a flowy white dress and oversize white blazer. Beside her, Wilson looked handsome in a color block leather jacket, black V-neck tee, black pants, and a pair of tan Buscemi boots.
-
3. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
The rekindled romance between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth appears to be as strong as ever. After a dinner date at Soho House, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand through the streets of New York City looking very much in sync. Cyrus wore a psychedelic pair of high-waist peg leg pants with a simple black top and a denim jacket. Hemsworth, 26, looked handsome in a maroon Bally bomber jacket, a black shirt, and black pants.
-
4. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
They don't call Paris the City of Love for nothing. Bradley Cooper and model girlfriend Irina Shayk stepped out in the romantic city to walk the carpet at L'Oréal's Red Obsession Party. The gorgeous pair caught more than a few eyes during their date night, as they smiled for photographers with arms around one another and mingled with other partygoers. Cooper was so taken with his glamorous girlfriend that he couldn't resist leaning in and stealing a sweet kiss from the striking 30-year-old at one point during the evening.
-
5. George Clooney and Amal AlamuddinAs of Sept. 27, everyone's favorite bachelor is officially off the market (much to every Clooney groupie's chagrin). After proposing to Alamuddin, a human rights lawyer, in April, everyone clamored to get a glimpse of the ethically mined emerald-cut diamond, estimated at 7-plus carats. Though rarely photographed together, the pair quickly became one of Hollywood's most dapper couples, as evidenced by their sartorial choices to attend the Celebrity Fight Night gala in Florence, Italy, earlier this month.
-
6. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
This stylish pair never shies away from a standout red carpet moment, like this gorgeous showing at the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, where Blunt shined in a red sequined Emilio Pucci halter gown. "For the red carpet, I like formfitting clothes," InStyle's November cover girl told us. "I tend to go for dresses that have bold cuts and strong colors."
-
7. Beyonce and Jay ZThese stylish music moguls share a passion for fashion. While Beyonce designs her collections for House of Dereon, Jay Z works on his clothing line for Rocawear. Her red-carpet looks include glamorous gowns by designers like Giorgio Armani, Elie Saab (at left) and Versace; Jay-Z snaps up slick suits by Tom Ford.
-
8. Chrissy Teigen and John LegendWhen it comes to walking the red carpet, model Christine Teigen and musician John Legend have shown that they have great personal style. But when they appear together, like at the 2014 Grammy Awards, and they create a magical fashion moment.
-
9. Johannes Huebl and Olivia PalermoAfter countless outings exemplifying their impeccable couple style, we knew it only a matter of time before they took their relationship to the next level. The newly engaged couple definitely have our vote for best dressed. Case in point: Olivia Palermo (in Roberto Cavalli) and Johannes Huebl at the amfAR gala during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013.
-
10. KEITH URBAN AND NICOLE KIDMANAlthough the duo are known to take the red carpet circuit by storm, Kidman reveals to InStyle about how much her style has evolved through the years: "I went through a period where I didn't care at all about fashion after I had my kids. But I've come back again to really enjoying it artistically. I've simplified my look which is probably part of getting older — you tend to simplify."
-
11. James Righton and Keira KnightleyBeloved by the fashion community, Keira Knightley can do no wrong, even when it comes to re-wearing her charming Chanel wedding dress for the third time (shown left). Naturally, her sense of style has rubbed off on husband James Righton.
-
12. Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsThe couple, who married in top secret celebrity fashion late last year, always manages to look perfectly in sync. The former Gossip Girl star turned Chanel muse alternates between her breezy Californian style and knockout red carpet gowns, while Reynolds sticks to preppy, polished looks. Now if only we could get a glimpse of her Marchesa wedding dress...
-
13. Nicole Richie and Joel MaddenWith two fashion labels under her belt-House of Harlow 1960 and Winter Kate-Nicole Richie always brings her flair for fashion to the red carpet (at left, in Reem Acra). At the 2010 Oscars, her musician beau succeeded in looking equally turned out, working a single-breasted suit and his signature shades.
-
14. Jennifer Aniston and Justin TherouxAniston and Theroux keep it simple and chic in all-black ensembles. Jennifer likes strapless dresses and tanks that show off her toned physique, while Theroux alternates between dark suits and more casual looks (like his favored leather jacket).
-
15. Jessica Biel and Justin TimberlakeThe newly-married couple always manages to look seriously stylish while keeping their premiere style fresh and unexpected. Timberlake, who launched fashion label William Rast in 2006, alternates between casual looks and sleek suits. Biel maintains her silver screen siren status in ethereal gowns (at left, in Ralph Lauren Collection).
-
16. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de RossiEllen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi have fun with their vastly different event styles. Portia loves feminine and fashion forward dresses, while Ellen is a pantsuit girl all the way, preferring designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci.
-
17. President Barack and Michelle ObamaThe President and the First Lady have ushered in a new era of style in the White House. Mrs. Obama's wardrobe balances iconic brands such as Oscar de la Renta with independent names like Naeem Khan. President Obama remains equally diplomatic wearing suits from tailor Georges de Paris and his Chicago favorite Hartmarx.
-
18. David and Victoria BeckhamDavid and Victoria Beckham have always dressed to get attention. Posh is rarely seen in anything but a formfitting designer silhouette (at left, in a William Tempest design and Brian Atwood pumps). Becks switches it up, from handsome suits to more casual looks, such as the jeans and hoodie combo he wore for the launch of his Adidas Originals line.
-
19. Claire Danes and Hugh DancyNo matter what the event, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy consistently appear chic and polished. Danes loves structured dresses from Narciso Rodriguez as well as form-fitting shapes from Herve Leger (at left) while Dancy holds his own with sleek Calvin Klein suits.
-
20. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett SmithThanks to their irresistible charm and boundless confidence, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith can pull off just about any ensemble. Pinkett Smith favors lustrous dresses in bold colors by Roberto Cavalli and Monique Lhullier (at left). Her husband stays sharp in suits and tuxedos with slick details-like a little hint of shine.
-
21. Shakira and Gerard PiqueWhen they're not reigning supreme on the red carpet, the power couple take on the roles of mom and dad to adorable sons Milan and Sasha.
-
22. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew BroderickSarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick strike a perfect balance with their red carpet style. Always the fashion maven, Parker's tastes run toward the ultra-feminine like a dreamy Christian Dior couture gown (at left). Broderick succeeds as her dapper counterpart by keeping his wardrobe stocked with traditional menswear staples—and lots of peak lapels.
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY AND CAMILA ALVES
Must Reads
Mar 4, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Who Is Armie Hammer’s Wife? What to Know About Elizabeth Chambers
Feb 15, 2018 @ 6:30 PM
Look Back at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Cutest Couple Moments
Feb 7, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
Please Enjoy These Photos of Hot People Making Out
Jan 31, 2018 @ 6:00 AM
Proof That Justin Timberlake Has the Cutest Family Ever
Jan 8, 2018 @ 5:30 PM
Chrissy Teigen's Latest Joke at John Legend's Expense Is One for the Archives
Jan 2, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
See Alexa Ray Joel's Massive Emerald-Cut Diamond and More Celebrity Engagement Rings
Dec 11, 2017 @ 5:30 PM