A Year in Review: The Fashion "It" Items That Defined 2016

Blame it on fashion for delivering coveted items that we, irrationally, have to have, year after year. In 2016, these “It” must-haves arrived in the form of Gucci fur-lined loafer slides (a design so good that not even celebrities could resist wearing them over and over again), vintage Levi’s jeans (specifically, the 501s and 505s; here’s how you can shop for the perfect pair), Cult Gaia bamboo clutches (that became a viral hit through Instagram), and Vans Old Skools (interestingly, the most snapped sneaker to come out of Fashion Month ever since the Stan Smith’s claim to fame). And since 2016 will forever be known as The Year of The Choker, there’s, of course, one on this It List: Roxanne Assoulin’s rainbow-happy spectrum tiles, a design that's found a home on the necks of A-listers and street-style stars alike.

There was a big demand for tour merch (Bieber and Saint Pablo, specifically), along with street-chic hoodies—and coming in from the opposite end, incredibly ladylike Chanel cap-toe mules (the latest iteration of the cap-toe slingbacks that made it on our list in 2015). Scroll through to see the 12 buzziest fashion items of 2016.