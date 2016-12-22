A Year in Review: The Fashion "It" Items That Defined 2016

Blame it on fashion for delivering coveted items that we, irrationally, have to have, year after year. In 2016, these “It” must-haves arrived in the form of Gucci fur-lined loafer slides (a design so good that not even celebrities could resist wearing them over and over again), vintage Levi’s jeans (specifically, the 501s and 505s; here’s how you can shop for the perfect pair), Cult Gaia bamboo clutches (that became a viral hit through Instagram), and Vans Old Skools (interestingly, the most snapped sneaker to come out of Fashion Month ever since the Stan Smith’s claim to fame). And since 2016 will forever be known as The Year of The Choker, there’s, of course, one on this It List: Roxanne Assoulin’s rainbow-happy spectrum tiles, a design that's found a home on the necks of A-listers and street-style stars alike.
There was a big demand for tour merch (Bieber and Saint Pablo, specifically), along with street-chic hoodies—and coming in from the opposite end, incredibly ladylike Chanel cap-toe mules (the latest iteration of the cap-toe slingbacks that made it on our list in 2015). Scroll through to see the 12 buzziest fashion items of 2016.
1. Giant Super-Sized Earrings
So long, teeny-tiny studs. Incredible over-the-top earrings dominated the spring 2017 runways, and in turn, the street-style scene. A favorite? These sculptural creations by designer Annie Costello Brown.
Annie Costello Brown available at anniecostellobrown.com | $219
2. The Cult Gaia Ark Bag
The bamboo clutch that dominated our Instagram feed for the better half of the year. Actually, make that all straw bags.
Cult Gaia available at cultgaia.com | $88
4. Aquazzura's "Wild Thing" Sandals
Fringed, tasseled, fun—these were the sandals of the summer. And once Rihanna wore them, their fate was sealed.
Aquazzura available at barneys.com | $785
5. The Loewe Puzzle Bag
Sculptural, deconstructed, geometric—there's a reason why the Puzzle bag (one of designer Jonathan Anderson's first designs for the Spanish label) was such a hit.
Loewe available at nordstrom.com | $2,350
6. Street-Chic Hoodies
With the rise of buzzy streetwear designers (Demna Gvasalia of Vetements, Virgil Abloh of Off-White, etc) arrives the demand for streetwear staples, like hoodies, oversized denim jackets, and sweats.
Vetements available at net-a-porter.com | $1,050
7. Vintage Levi's
The pre-reqs for jeans in 2016: high-waist, straight-leg, vintage, and made by Levi's.
Levi's available at shopredone.com | $265
8. Chanel Mules
Chanel's back with another in-demand shoe: cap-toe mules—the updated version of last year's famous slingbacks. (Not available online, sorry guys.)
9. Roxanne Assoulin's Rainbow Chokers
2016, the year of the choker comeback. But the favorite among editors? Roxanne Assoulin's happy, mood-boosting spectrum designs.
Available at roxanneassoulin.com | $120
10. Johanna Ortiz One-Shoulder Tops
Johanna Ortiz's playful, voluminous one-shoulder silhouettes—the answer to off-shoulder saturation.
Johanna Ortiz available at net-a-porter.com | $850
11. Gucci Loafer Slides
OK, so we had Gucci's famous slides in last year's line-up, but these really picked up traction this year.
Gucci available at nordstrom.com | $595
12. Justin Bieber Tour Merch
The year that street-style stars came out as die-hard Bieber fans.
Forever 21 available at forever21.com | $18