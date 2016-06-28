The 11 Most Outrageous Looks from Men's Fashion Week

Honestly, after Rick Owens sent down NSFW looks (as in: full-frontal nudity) during Men's Fashion Week three seasons ago, we can safely say that it takes a lot to shock us now. When it comes to menswear, there's this stigma that it's somehow less creative or inventive compared with women's. And while yes, there are fewer styles and fewer colors that some consumers are willing to experiment with, today's gender-fluid mindset has given designers the creative fuel to stretch their imaginations and break boundaries, norms, and aforementioned stigmas.

Menswear isn't just a suit and tie anymore. Judging from the spring 2017 collections at Men's Fashion Week, it can mean plasticky capes worn with nothing but a thorny crown and boxers, jeggings layered with lots of denim, or very Prince-like purple damask separates. Even though no one went crotch-less this season (though Owens did up the shock factor with a pair of billowing high-waist pants—and nothing else), there were some great out-there moments that challenge menswear as we know it.

From super-sheer, nearly nude tanks to fuchsia utilitarian jumpsuits, see the most outrageous looks from the men's runways.