Mad Men, 2013



Jessica Paré brightened up the first episode of season 6's Mad Men with a purple paisley bikini while she frolicked with Don Draper in Hawaii. "I had my fitting with (Jessica) in the beginning of the season and I had her try on a few different bikinis, but this is the one we knew she?d wear," costume designer Janine Bryant told us. "It's so beautiful on her figure. The print is very mod." We're also digging her far out accessories that complete the '60s look: a floppy hat and rounded sunglasses.