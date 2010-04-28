Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Most Flattering Swimsuit For Your Body
-
1. Conceal a Large BottomThis retro style hides a full rear.
Polyamide-elastane, Diane von Furstenberg, $295; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
2. Elongate a Short TorsoA scooped-front waistband helps make your frame look longer.
Microfiber-cotton, Tommy Bahama, $95 (top) and $63 (bottom); at tommybahama.com.
-
3. Add Curves to a Boyish FrameSheer insets create hourglass curves instantly.
Polyamide, H&M, $25; visit hm.com for stores.
-
4. Slim a Full FigureSuper-stretch fabric provides total body slimming.
Lycra-spandex, Miraclesuit, $142; at everythingbutwater.com.
-
5. Amplify a Small BustThis bikini's molded cups help fake an ample bust.
Spandex, Cosabella, $91 (top) and $67 (bottom); at cosabella.com.
-
6. Hide a TummyShirring through the torso camouflages stomach pooch.
Nylon-spandex, Lenny, $175; call 787-723-5575.
-
7. Show Off a Curvy FigureA removable obi belt emphasizes womanly curves by cinching the waist.
Polyamide-spandex, Eres, $500; call 888-656-3737.
-
8. Support a Big BustWith thick straps and a supportive underwire, this bikini top will hold up a big bust (available up to a G cup!).
Nylon-Polyamide, Freya, $72 (top) and $46 (bottom); call 800-220-1691.
