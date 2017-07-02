5 Modern Takes on the Nautical Trend

The nautical trend is one of our personal faves. It's always crisp and clean, but in order to keep it fresh, we opt for pieces that feature graphic stripes and strong silhouettes. Ground your look with power accessories, like black mules or a bucket bag, and you'll have yourself a super cool nod to all things nautical.
VIDEO: Kate Middleton’s Nautical Look Is the Perfect Outfit Inspiration
1. Pleated stretch-knit top
Chloe available at Net-A-Porter | $1,017
3. Dixie leather mules
The Row available at Matches Fashion | $1,150
5. Whipstitch Leather Bucket Bag
Proenza Schouler available at Bergdorf Goodman | $1,300