5 Modern Takes on the Nautical Trend

5 Modern Takes on the Nautical Trend
From left: MCV (3), Getty (2)
July 2, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: ALI PEW

The nautical trend is one of our personal faves. It's always crisp and clean, but in order to keep it fresh, we opt for pieces that feature graphic stripes and strong silhouettes. Ground your look with power accessories, like black mules or a bucket bag, and you'll have yourself a super cool nod to all things nautical.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton’s Nautical Look Is the Perfect Outfit Inspiration

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top