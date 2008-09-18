Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Modern Boho
-
1. How to Wear The TrendThe peasant blouses and print tunics displayed on the Gucci and Dries Van Noten fall runways may have a hint of hippiedom, but they’re certainly not meant for the next Grateful Dead revival. Think counter-intuitively: Pair a floral dress or tweed blazer with a fringed tote or geometric necklace. Laid-back, yes. Zoned-out, no.
Scarf
Wool Egyptian Tile scarf, AKA New York, $128; buy online now at shopbop.com.
-
2. CuffsResin Bug cuffs, Jessica Kagan Cushman Studio, $170 each; buy online now at jessicacushman.com.
-
3. BootsLeather Krosby ankle boots, Sam Edelman, $169; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
See more trends in The Ultimate Shoe Guide
-
4. ToteSuede and PVC Dakota fringe tote, Nine West, $150; buy online now at ninewest.com.
-
5. NecklaceResin and brass necklace, Marni, $760; call 212-343-3912.
1 of 5
How to Wear The Trend
The peasant blouses and print tunics displayed on the Gucci and Dries Van Noten fall runways may have a hint of hippiedom, but they’re certainly not meant for the next Grateful Dead revival. Think counter-intuitively: Pair a floral dress or tweed blazer with a fringed tote or geometric necklace. Laid-back, yes. Zoned-out, no.
Scarf
Wool Egyptian Tile scarf, AKA New York, $128; buy online now at shopbop.com.
Scarf
Wool Egyptian Tile scarf, AKA New York, $128; buy online now at shopbop.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM