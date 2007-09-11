Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Modern Bohemian
1. BagLeather bag, Franchi Collection, $495; 410-528-1443.
2. BootsBoots of calf hair and faux alligator, Oscar de la Renta, $1,350; at Bergdorf Goodman.
3. HatFur felt hat, Patricia Underwood, $400; at Bergdorf Goodman.
4. BeltLeather belt, Diesel, $210; 877-433-4373 or diesel.com for stores.
5. Leather BagTextured leather bag, Dooney amp Bourke, $295; dooney.com.
6. NecklaceGlass-bead necklace with wooden pendant, Erickson Beamon for Anna Sui, $480; 646-619-6818.
7. ClutchItalian lambskin clutch, Posse, $295; possenyc.com.
8. FlatsCotton wool flats, Old Navy, $20; oldnavy.com for stores.
