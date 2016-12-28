This Woman's 19-Foot Dress Wins Fashion Today

December 28, 2016

A model at a New Year's concert at China's Yichang Theatre on Tuesday wore a dress that caught our eye. The dress and its train were longer than 19 feet (HOLY SH—), a bright Valentino-red, and tiered to perfection.

VCG/VCG via Getty
Remember that canary yellow Guo Pei dress Rihanna wore to the Met Gala in 2015? It weighed 55 pounds and was the talk of the town for, like, an entire week (that's an eternity in fashion speak). That dress holds no candle to what this model wore to welcome a room full of people at a New Year's concert at China's Yichang Theatre on Tuesday. 

Who is the model? Don't know yet. Who designed the dress? Also, don't know. But we do know that yesterday, nothing caught our eyes quite like this. 

VCG/VCG via Getty
VCG/VCG via Getty

The dress and its train were longer than 19 feet (HOLY SH—), a bright Valentino-red, and tiered to perfection.

For some reason, though, despite the intense color and insane volume, there was something simply beautiful about it. So if you're still thinking about what to wear for New Year's Eve ...

VCG/VCG via Getty
The Best New Year's Eve Party Outfits from 10 Iconic Movie Scenes
<p><em>An Affair to Remember</em>, 1957</p>
An Affair to Remember, 1957

The moment: Nickie Ferrante (played by Cary Grant) and Terry McKay (played by Deborah Kerr) are both engaged to other people, but they meet on a ship and fall in love—with their first kiss on New Year's Eve. 

Her outfit: An incredibly elegant pleated cream dress woven with coral accents.

© 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>Bridget Jones's Diary</em>, 2001</p>
Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001

The moment: Bridget Jones (played by Renée Zellweger) ends up alone and sad in her apartment on New Year's Eve, drunkenly singing to Celine Dion's "All by Myself," all of which prompts her to make over and improve herself in the new year. 

Her outfit: A cute penguin-print red pajama set.

© Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>When Harry Met Sally</em>, 1989</p>
When Harry Met Sally, 1989

The moment: After years of being friends, Harry Burns (played by Billy Crystal) professes his love to Sally Albright (played by Meg Ryan) in what is possibly the most iconic New Year's Eve scene in cinematic history. 

Her outfit: A strapless dress with matching opera gloves—elegant and dramatic.

© Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>About a Boy</em>, 2002</p>
About a Boy, 2002

The moment: When Will Freeman (played by Hugh Grant), a shallow, immature man, meets Rachel (played by Rachel Weisz) at a New Year's Eve dinner party, he finally starts to grow up.

Her outfit: A graphic embellished one-shoulder number that complements her beauty.

© Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>Sleepless in Seattle</em>, 1993</p>
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

The moment: When Annie Reed (played by Meg Ryan) makes travel plans with her beau Walter during a New Year's Eve party, but can't stop wistfully thinking about Sam Baldwin (played by Tom Hanks). 

Her outfit: A white off-the-shoulder top (aka one of the most in-demand silhouettes of the season) with a delicate necklace.

Alamy
<p><em>Sunset Boulevard</em>, 1950</p>
Sunset Boulevard, 1950

The moment: When silent-screen star Norma Desmond (played by Gloria Swanson) lures a small-time writer Joe Gillis (played by William Holden) to her mansion for a New Year's Eve party of two.

Her outfit: A sweeping one-shoulder number that swishes with her every move.

Everett Collection
<p>New Year's Eve, 2011</p>
New Year's Eve, 2011

The moment: After a stalled elevator incident, Elise (played by Lea Michele) makes it in time for the ball drop in Times Square, in which she shares the stage with Daniel Jensen (played by Jon Bon Jovi) during a New Year's Eve performance.

Her outfit: A performance-ready red bandage dress with a leather moto jacket. 

© Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>Sex and the City</em>, 2008</p>
Sex and the City, 2008

The moment(s): Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) makes a mad dash to BFF (and newly separated) Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon) so that she won't ring in the new year alone. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) and her beau celebrate from home (pictured above). 

Her outfit(s): Carrie braves the N.Y.C. cold (and one subway ride) in a pink cami layered over a gray tee with pajama bottoms, complete with a fur coat, a sequined beanie, pearl strands, and booties. Samantha and her beau toast the new year in matching navy sequined robes.

© New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>200 Cigarettes</em>, 1999</p>
200 Cigarettes, 1999

The moment: Monica (played by Martha Plimpton) throws a New Year's Party in her Lower East Side apartment in 1981, but no one shows up (until she's drunk and passed out). 

Her outfit: A flirty lime green number styled with fingerless black lace gloves and a selection of statement jewelry pieces. The finishing touch? A 'Happy New Year' tiara.

© Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>Someone Like You</em>, 2001</p>
Someone Like You, 2001

The moment: Jane Goodale (played by Ashley Judd) waits all night for her ex-boyfriend to call after they had made plans to get together on New Year's Eve. 

Her outfit: A slinky lavender dress with a subtle satiny sheen and a flouncy pink hem. 

Courtesy Netflix
