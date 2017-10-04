Dakota and Elle Fanning's Miu Miu Party Outfits Could Not Be More Different

The Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday quickly turned into a family affair thanks to Dakota and Elle Fanning.

The superstar actress sisters showed up to the Miu Miu after-party to support the brand after attending its runway show, and they both showed off their unique fashion flair while they were at it.

They were each decked head-to-toe in Miu Miu (naturally), but that's where the outfit similarities ended. Dakota opted for a punchy bright blue dress with ankle-strap sandals, while Elle chose a bustier and trousers with mules and a red lip.

After the show, they were joined by Pamela Anderson and Maggie Gyllenhaal as they celebrated the brand at a party. Scroll through some of our other favorite outfits from the Miu Miu after-party below.