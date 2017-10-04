Dakota and Elle Fanning's Miu Miu Party Outfits Could Not Be More Different

The Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday quickly turned into a family affair thanks to Dakota and Elle Fanning.
The superstar actress sisters showed up to the Miu Miu after-party to support the brand after attending its runway show, and they both showed off their unique fashion flair while they were at it.
They were each decked head-to-toe in Miu Miu (naturally), but that's where the outfit similarities ended. Dakota opted for a punchy bright blue dress with ankle-strap sandals, while Elle chose a bustier and trousers with mules and a red lip.
After the show, they were joined by Pamela Anderson and Maggie Gyllenhaal as they celebrated the brand at a party. Scroll through some of our other favorite outfits from the Miu Miu after-party below.
-
1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The model (and InStyle cover girl!) stepped out with her beau in a simple black dress with a white collar. Legend opted to wear a green jacket with a brown pocket detail.
-
2. Emily Ratajkowski
EmRata highlighted her legs in a short printed romper and simple white heels.
-
3. Pamela Anderson
Could she look any sweeter? The answer is no. Anderson attended the after-party in a green dress with a peter pan collar.
-
4. Maggie Gyllenhaal
The actress opted for a classic black, white, and red color palette with a pop-of-color lip.
-
5. Naomie Harris
Before coming to the after-party in an LBD, Harris wore a chic look to the Miu Miu runway show. The best part about it? You can recreate it pretty easily.
-
6. Barbara Palvin
The former Victoria's Secret model attended the after-party in pigtails while wearing a short blue dress.