See Miss Piggy's 10 Best Looks Ever—Eat Your Heart Out, Kermit!

The designer duds. The perfectly coiffed hair. The sky-high Louboutins. Miss Piggy has been showing Hollywood how to own the red carpet since her big break on The Muppet Show in 1976. And she has only gotten more fabulous with time.
Now, designers like Marc Jacobs, Vivienne Westwood, and Giles Deacon (who created this silver stunner above), are knocking down her door to dream up custom looks that complement her fun, yet sophisticated persona. "My style is unique," she has said. "It's not just about the clothes. It's about making a statement."
With her newly single status and her hit new TV show The Muppets (on ABC, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) we're in hog heaven waiting to see what she chooses next! For now, check out her 10 best looks ever.
1. The Muppets' Wizard of Oz Screening, 2005
Who's that girl? Miss Piggy turned heads in New York with her dark new 'do and an embellished tiered gown.
2. With Marc Jacobs, 2009
Before she headlined Macy's Glamorama event, Miss Piggy stopped by designer Marc Jacobs's studio to try on the black taffeta couture gown he created for her to wear. The look was inspired by his fall collection.
3. Good Housekeeping Event, 2010
Here, with Meryl Streep, she proves black doesn't have to be basic. Bold bows and lace gloves make a simple silhouette look stunning.
4. CMA Awards, 2011
Is there such a thing as too much sparkle? Not if you're Miss Piggy (or Carrie Underwood). "It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that bling," Miss Piggy has said.
5. Jimmy Kimmel Live, 2011
Miss Piggy was sophisticated and sweet for a late night talk show appearance. A feathered pink sweater with a sweeping black skirt and a few strands of pearls completed the ladylike look.
6. London Premiere of The Muppets, 2012
In London, the fashion icon walked the carpet in a custom fringe dress by Brit designer Giles Deacon and sleek black gloves. "As a star, it's important to have a wide variety of choices," she has said. "You don't want to be caught in the same thing twice!"
7. BAFTA Awards, 2012
To interview fellow A-listers like Jon Hamm and Jessica Chastain, Miss Piggy choose a gorgeous tulle ball gown by Louis Vuitton. The soft color palette and feminine draping make it our fave and hers, as she once revealed on an episode of E!'s Fashion Police.
8. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, 2012
In a black leather trench and a chic bob, Miss Piggy fit right in with the fashion crowd.
9. QVC Red Carpet Style Event, 2014
The bombshell channeled another famous blonde, Marilyn Monroe, in a breezy LWD. Her favorite Christian Louboutin platforms delivered even more glam.
10. L.A. Premiere of Muppets Most Wanted, 2014
With Kermit at her side, she arrived in a brilliant blue look by Vivienne Westwood. "Vivienne is fabulous—just like moi," she said.