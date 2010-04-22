"This was so fun," said Fischetto, who played '80s music in the trailer as she styled Cynthia Nixon's hair. "Our inspiration was the Dorothy Hamill cut. Miranda didn't start out as the stylish type, but did her best to keep up with it all. We went for humorous but still believable-I think we succeeded." (We agree!) Plant-Price let the hair be the focus by keeping the makeup light: "Miranda was growing into herself in the '80s. She cared more about books than looks. Now, of course, she has it all."



