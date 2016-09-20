Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Miranda Kerr's Red Carpet Style
-
1. In KaufmanFranco, 2016Kerr stunned in a custom KaufmanFranco gown, Christian Louboutin shoes and an Atelier Swarovski bag for the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
-
2. In Louis Vuitton, 2016For the UNICEF Ball, Kerr wore a Louis Vuitton metallic mini-dress.
-
3. In Gucci, 2016
The model looked demure in Gucci during an in-store appearace in Sydney.
-
4. In Koradior, 2016Kerr looked elegant at the Koradior show at Milan Fashion Week.
-
5. In Balmain, 2016For the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Kerr picked a long-sleeved, high-neck gown that still managed to show off her svelte figure.
-
6. In Louis Vuitton, 2015The supermodel chose a short Louis Vuitton dress for the 2015 Met Gala.
-
7. In Emilio Pucci, 2015Kerr wore a white gown with cut-outs for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
-
8. In Ulyana Sergeenko, 2015Kerr went with a white gown with a cut-outs and textured bottom for the 2015 InStyle Awards.
-
9. In KaufmanFranco, 2014Kerr wore a silver KaufmanFranco dress with a plunging neckline and Jacob & Co. jewels for the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
