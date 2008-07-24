Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Miley Cyrus's Budget-Friendly Style
-
1. Frugal FashionistaShe may be a multi-millionaire, but 15-year-old Miley Cyrus knows how to shop on the cheap. The Hannah Montana star stocks up on little dresses-like this one from Sarah Jessica Parker's Bitten-at stores like Steve amp Barry's, Wet Seal and Urban Outfitters. The best part about the low prices? Cyrus can swap out her style guilt free. "What I've learned is that you don't have to be stuck to being one thing," she told People. "When I do change my look, I think it's fun."
BUY ONLINE NOW
Frye Daisy Duke boots, $159.99; at sheplers.com.
-
2. Shady LadyCyrus personalized her Kimchi & Blue shirtdress with eye-popping sunglasses and slouchy boots. Says Cyrus's stylist Tara Swennen, "One can pair designer pieces with vintage finds or even fun pieces from stores such as Urban Outfitters or H & M to create a unique look while not breaking the bank."
BUY ONLINE NOW
Kimchi & Blue shirtdress, $29.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
3. Booted OutThe self-proclaimed "tomboy" loves dressing down her summer frocks with chunky boots. "In real life, if I'm wearing a dress, I'm wearing Chuck Taylors with it," Cyrus told People. "I've never been super girlie."
-
4. In the BagCyrus invests her extra cash in designer bags-like this one from Louis Vuitton-to dress up under-$20 frocks like her printed Wet Seal sundress. "When shopping for wardrobe updates on a budget, splurge on accessories and classic pieces," says Swennen. "A great bag is always worthwhile.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Wet Seal tiered dress, $16.50; at wetseal.com.
-
5. Rainbow BrightThe teen star gave her watercolor slip from Sparkle & Fade a dressing down with opaque leggings, gladiator sandals and a scarf. "I like being myself, doing my thing," Cyrus has said.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Matt Bernson gladiators, $169; at mattbernson.com.
-
6. Peace OutFor a day out with pals, Cyrus pulled on a Froot Loop-hued Free People sundress and flat sandals from Urban Outfitters. The teen star is always looking for new pieces. As Cyrus has said, "My favorite thing one day will be my least favorite thing the next because I find things that I like so much better."
BUY ONLINE NOW
Snake-print sandals, $24.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.
Check out Lauren Conrad's designer style!
1 of 6
Frugal Fashionista
She may be a multi-millionaire, but 15-year-old Miley Cyrus knows how to shop on the cheap. The Hannah Montana star stocks up on little dresses-like this one from Sarah Jessica Parker's Bitten-at stores like Steve amp Barry's, Wet Seal and Urban Outfitters. The best part about the low prices? Cyrus can swap out her style guilt free. "What I've learned is that you don't have to be stuck to being one thing," she told People. "When I do change my look, I think it's fun."
BUY ONLINE NOW
Frye Daisy Duke boots, $159.99; at sheplers.com.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Frye Daisy Duke boots, $159.99; at sheplers.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM